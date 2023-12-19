Not a typo: the Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar just scored a whopping 45% discount during Amazon's Christmas sale
This smartwatch is a battery life BEAST.
Most Garmin watches are good buys around the holidays, even at full price, but one deal has come along that makes this particular model an absolute steal. Grab the Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar from Amazon during their Christmas sale and you'll score a whopping 45% discount on your purchase, no strings attached. That's a $360 price drop, plus you're getting a rugged Garmin smartwatch with solar charging support, GPS, and all the health and fitness tracking technology that the brand is known for.
Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar:
$799.99 $439.99 at Amazon
Doing some last-minute holiday shopping for an outdoorsy loved one? Order the Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar during Amazon's Christmas sale and you'll nab a straight 45% discount on your purchase. That sends the price of the premium watch crashing down to just $439.99.
The fenix 6 Pro Solar may not be the newest Garmin watch on the market, but it nevertheless holds its own with exceptional solar-powered battery life, GPS and pre-installed TOPO maps, and all the health and fitness tracking sensors you should ever need.
✅Recommended for: hikers, runners, and outdoorsy types who don't need the latest smartwatch technology; folks who want a rugged watch with loads of battery life.
❌Skip this deal if: you can afford a newer Garmin watch; you prefer a slimmer wearable.
If you're not totally sold on the fenix 6 Pro Solar, we're keeping track of all the best wearable gift ideas with our holiday smartwatch gift guide, personally managed and curated by our resident watch expert Michael Hicks.
