This OnePlus Watch 3 leak suggests a major change we've been hoping for

What you need to know

A new OnePlus Watch 3 leak suggests the Chinese OEM could provide a rotating crown for device navigation.

The rendering alludes to the continued existence of the watch's multifunction button.

Other leaked specifications claim the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip could strengthen it alongside 32GB of storage.

The OnePlus Watch 3 is speculated to debut in Q1 2025.

We're expecting OnePlus to launch a new watch next year; however, the latest leak highlights a major addition.

Recent rumors stem from SmartPrix, which cites X tipsters Chuvun and Yogesh Brar in saying the OnePlus Watch 3 may feature a "rotating crown." The tipster delivered an alleged rendering of the device based on a prototype. The photo displays the new rotating crown where the OnePlus Watch 2's home button would be.

It's (incredibly) likely that should this rumor prove true, this rotating crown would aid in the watch's navigation. If you think of the Pixel Watch lineup, users can twist the crown to scroll through their available apps instead of constantly swiping a finger. Regardless, this is something we've had on our Watch 3 wishlist — hopefully, it happens.

Looking closely, it also appears that the OnePlus Watch 3 may retain its other physical option: the multifunction button.

(Image credit: SmartPrix)

The tipsters reportedly glimpsed the watch's internals, such as the company's "exploration" of LTE support. Rumors add that the Watch 3 could sport 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a battery capacity that's ~500mAh or higher. Additionally, the Chinese OEM could veer toward the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 from Qualcomm.

Furthermore, the Watch 3 could step up its heart rate sensors by providing an ECG feature. This particular function comes with a warning as the publication states it could be restricted "to select markets." These types of things require government clearance to provide ECG on a smartwatch.

OnePlus Watch 3 rumors have been relatively light, but we've heard it could feature a 631mAh battery following FCC certification. The listing stated the battery would be paired with a 10W charger. Moreover, that U.S. document adds the device the information was based on came from a "production unit," pointing toward its impending launch.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Once again, we're hearing similar rumors like LTE support alongside eSIM. Speculation says consumers may see the Watch 3 include GNSS and NFC support alongside your expected Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Another rumor claims that OnePlus could launch a few devices globally in closing timing. The publication's report doubles down on this, saying the Watch 3 could debut in Q1 2025. The company already confirmed a January 7, 2025 launch for the OnePlus 13 globally. So, perhaps, the Watch 3 won't take too long to arrive.