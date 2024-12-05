OnePlus Watch 3 FCC listing teases a bigger battery and launch

What you need to know

A report notes the OnePlus Watch 3 has appeared in the FCC database for its certification.

The highlights include a larger 631mAh battery over its predecessor and a slightly thinner frame.

The OnePlus Watch 3 was previously rumored to arrive "soon" in a global launch alongside the OEM's two smartphones.

More information is bubbling up about the next OnePlus smartwatch, but this time it's spotted within a government database.

As highlighted by 91Mobiles, the Indonesian version of the website discovered the OnePlus Watch 3 passing through the FCC database for certification. It seems that the watch possesses model number OPWWE251. The publication dove into the available specs, which state the device will feature a 631mAh battery.

What's more, the database listing provided by OnePlus says the watch will have the following measurements: 46.6 X 47.6 X 11.75mm.

A standout in this listing, as noted by the publication, is a potential indication of an imminent launch. The English post spotted OnePlus' EUT information, which states the product it's describing is a "production unit," not a prototype.

With that, speculation suggests the Chinese OEM is closer to the launch of the Watch 3, which echoes what we've heard previously from tipsters.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

More concrete specs about the Watch 3 weren't spotted; however, the listing details its Bluetooth and several Wi-Fi frequency capabilities. The device is also expected to debut with GNSS and NFC support.

The OnePlus FCC files indicate its Watch 3 could feature some notable changes over its predecessor. For one, the Watch 2 offers a 500mAh battery with a 7.5W VOOC charger. The listing suggests a 131mAh upgrade, meaning users should get a little more life out of the device before resting it. Additionally, its measurements seemingly purport a slightly thinner watch. The rest of its body should remain roughly the same size, but we'll need its launch to know for sure.

We're unsure about its charging strength, but there was a previous listing that claimed it might see 10W.

With the FCC listing suggesting a close launch, it echoes rumors from late November that claimed OnePlus could drop the Watch 3 globally with its smartphones "soon." There's a chance we could see these devices appear in January, but it's anyone's guess right now.

For now, we'll have to wait. There are quite a few areas we hope the OnePlus Watch 3 can fix that its predecessor fell short on, though.