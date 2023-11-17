Ladies will love this Amazfit GTS 4 Black Friday deal

A reliable smartwatch is almost a necessity for most people these days. They aren’t only for function though, they’re also for fashion. And when it comes to the ladies, the Amazfit GTS 4 in Rosebud Pink is too stunning to pass up. For the current Black Friday deal that saves 15% off the price, coming down from $199.99 to $169.99 (less $30), you can buy a few extra bands to change up the look, too. The sale price, it should be noted, is available for other colors, too, including Autumn Brown, Infinite Black, and Misty White.

The Amazfit GTS 4 provides all the things you want from a functional smartwatch, tracking activities and sports with more than 150 different modes, sleep, heart rate, blood oxygen, delivering notifications, and more. But it also has extras like dual-band GPS for tracking your running routes without bringing your phone along, built-in Alexa for voice commands, and the ability to accept calls from a connected smartphone right from your wrist thanks to Bluetooth.

A solid and pretty smartwatch for under $200

Amazfit GTS 4: $199.99 $169.99 on Amazon The Amazfit GTS 4 smartwatch comes in a variety of colors, but the Rosebud Pink will be especially appreciated for those who want a feminine touch to the look. A solid smartwatch that keeps track of all exercises, sleep, heart rate, and more, it even has built-in Alexa as well as GPS. Lasting up to several weeks per charge, the gemstone-style side crown for navigating the stunning touchscreen adds to the fact that this smartwatch looks like a piece of jewelry.

With a 1.75-inch AMOLED screen, it’s larger than the similar Amazfit GTS 4 Mini we reviewed earlier this year. We loved that model for its battery life, Alexa features, and the intuitive Zepp app for checking out your stats. The Amazfit GTS 4 offers even better battery life at up to 15 days of typical use, 45 days in battery saver mode (less if you use consistent GPS). It’s also water resistant down to 50 meters so you can track swimming, wear it in the shower or while hitting the ski slopes.

Go the extra mile with this smartwatch and connect it to other workout apps like Strava, Komoot, and Relive, which you can use alongside the Zepp app to keep on to of your training progress, runs, and other activities. It even has smart recognition of eight sports so if you start a run and forget to begin logging, it will kick in and remind you.

The perfect smartwatch for a special lady on your list, all you need to do to grab this amazing Black Friday deal is log in to your Amazon Prime subscription, click add to cart, and buy.