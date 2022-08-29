Google Pixel Watch rumor gives insight into its potential pricing

What you need to know

Rumors suggest the Pixel Watch LTE variant could cost $399.

Google's Pixel Watch will have three versions for connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and LTE (cellular).

While nothing is concrete, Google is planning a fall launch for both its Pixel Watch and Pixel 7 series phones.

With the recent rumors, we may know a little more about the upcoming Pixel Watch's pricing.

9to5Google received some details that may potentially point us in the general direction of the upcoming wearable price plan. We already expected the Pixel Watch to arrive with both Wi-Fi and LTE variants, although an unnamed source told 9to5 that the LTE (cellular connectivity) version of the watch could cost as much as $399.

For comparison, the LTE version of the new Galaxy Watch 5 starts at $330, with the Watch 5 Pro coming in at a whopping $500. If the information proves to be true come launch, that would pit the Pixel Watch in between Samsung's latest models

We also can't overlook Fitbit's Sense 2, which could cause a problem for Google's upcoming Pixel Watch. The $299 Fitbit Sense 2 is a fitness watch — the same as the upcoming Google smartwatch and the even cheaper Versa 4. But both of Fitbit's recently debuted smartwatches could compete with Google's Pixel Watch — which could start as high as $299 for the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi model — by launching at similar or cheaper prices, sporting better battery life, and offering most of the same features. The Pixel Watch is set to launch with Fitbit features onboard, but it's unclear how integrated this will be, especially compared to watches running the new Wear OS-like Fitbit OS.

We still have a month or two to grasp what Google's smartwatch will truly offer (and its price) and just how well it'll compete against the best wear OS watches. For now, what we know of the device is that it features a circular design with an edge-to-edge display. We've seen Google show off the device with black, gray, and gold casings and black, gray, and lime-green watch bands. There is also a rotating crown on the right-center of the case.

In May, there was a rumor that the Pixel Watch could utilize Samsung's old 2018 Exynos 9110 chipset. A follow-up leak that same month suggested the Pixel Watch's processor could be paired with a coprocessor to handle smaller tasks and improve efficiency. There's also potential for the smartwatch to have around 2GB of RAM and as much as 32GB of internal storage.

There's nothing concrete regarding a launch date, but Google is eyeing a fall showing of the Pixel Watch and its new Pixel 7 and 7 Pro phones.