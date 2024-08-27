Google Pixel Watch 3 vs. Pixel Watch: Is three generations the magic number?

Google Pixel Watch 3 $12.50 at AT&T Mobility $349.99 at Amazon $349.99 at Best Buy In with the new The Google Pixel Watch 3 is an upgrade from the first-gen Google Pixel Watch though just a marginal one from the Google Pixel Watch 2. Nonetheless, if you’re deciding between the first and third generations, the newer model is worth your while, and worth an upgrade, too. For Larger size option

Improved battery life

Newer version of Wear OS

Additional AI integration

More durable design

More screen real estate, brighter screen Against Aluminum versus stainless steel

More expensive Google Pixel Watch $179.99 at Amazon $179.99 at Best Buy $249.99 at Verizon Out with the old Introduced in October 2022, the Google Pixel Watch was a great first smartwatch for the company. But it has been improved upon not once but twice, with plenty of features, functions, and usability upgrades that make this one outdated and worth upgrading from. For Compatible with older versions of Android

Made of stainless steel Against Still pretty expensive

Only comes in one size

Older version of Wear OS

Battery drains quickly with always-on display

Not as much screen real estate, not as bright

So, you’re looking for a new smartwatch. Maybe you are considering upgrading your almost two-year-old Google Pixel Watch. Or maybe, you're switching to the Pixel Watch from a Fitbit or another smartwatch brand altogether. This might even be your very first smartwatch. If so, congratulations! You won’t regret the decision. If Google’s Pixel Watch line has caught your eye, the deals you might be able to find on the Google Pixel Watch may look enticing.

But when deciding between the Google Pixel Watch 3 vs. Pixel Watch, it’s clear which one you should go with. First, let’s dive into the differences and why, along with whether you should consider the upgrade if you already own the older model.

Google Pixel Watch 3 vs. Pixel Watch: How they look

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The Google Pixel Watch 3, introduced in August 2024 at the Made by Google event, is available in 41mm or 45mm sizes with the same round face which has become the custom with Pixel Watches. The 41mm size comes in Polished Silver with a Porcelain Active or Rose Quartz band, Champagne Gold with a Hazel band, or Matte Black with an Obsidian band while the 45mm size comes in Matte Black/Obsidian, Polished Silver/Porcelain, or Matte Hazel/Hazel Active.

It’s made of aluminum versus stainless steel, a strange switch since the latter tends to be more durable. In his initial hands-on, Android Central’s Andrew Myrick says he finds it to be “light as a feather” compared to other smartwatches in its class, even when it comes to the larger 45mm option. Speaking of which, he loves that option, which he says feels much better on his wrist than the “daintier” 41mm option. He also notices that you can view five more complications along the edge of the larger 45mm screen. The extra screen real estate also displays additional workout options on the same screen, resulting in less scrolling and swiping.

Both sizes boast more screen real estate than the previous generation Pixel Watch 2, which is also more screen real estate than the original Pixel Watch. You get an Actua AMOLED LTPO always-on display affording 2,000 nits brightness and covered in custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5. There’s a side button and haptic crown along with a built-in mic and speaker.

This smartwatch is meant to keep up with the rigors of your day, meeting 5ATM and IP68 water- and dust-resistant ratings. So go ahead and shower with it on, or even take a dip in the pool. (It’s a good idea to dry it off when you’re done).

Battery life is the big differentiator here when comparing this model to the original Pixel Watch, at least based on Google’s claims: Myrick was not yet able to test this out in his initial hands-on but stay tuned for his full review. For now, what we know is that the Pixel Watch had a similar rating for its battery life, but users quickly found that using the always-on display, which most people like to have, significantly drains the battery.

In contrast, the Google Pixel Watch 3 improved on the battery life (as did the Pixel Watch 2). With that said, it’s still only up to a rated 24 hours per charge with the always-on display, or 36 hours when using Battery Saver mode. The saving grace is that the Watch recharges quickly, and Google claims it charges even faster than the Pixel Watch 2: the 307mAh battery in the 41mm edition can go from zero to full charge in an hour and the 45mm and its 420mAh battery in about 80 minutes.

It's worth noting that since the Pixel Watch 3 uses the same band mechanism as the original Pixel Watch, you would still be able to use extra bands you bought if you already own the latter.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Google Pixel Watch looks similar with the same round face and an AMOLED screen. In his review, Myrick found the screen to be vibrant and pleasing. Knowing how much Google has improved upon the screen experience with the Google Pixel Watch 3, you’ll find it even more so. It has the same side button and rotating crown with haptic feedback.

Available in Champagne Gold with Hazel Active band, Matte Black with Obsidian Band, Polished Silver with Chalk Active band, and Polished Silver with Charcoal Active band, you’ll only get one 41mm size. So, for those with bigger wrists or who prefer larger smartwatches, the larger option with the Google Pixel Watch 3 will be a welcome choice.

It has a scratch and splash-resistant screen that meets the 5ATM rating but not an IP68 rating making it less durable. This means it isn’t technically resistant to dust or water depth but just certain levels of pressure. You can still swim in shallow water and shower with it on. But the Pixel Watch 3 adds an extra layer of durability to the experience. However, the original Pixel Watch is made of recycled stainless steel instead of aluminum.

The battery, as noted, is the big difference here since the Google Pixel Watch is known to drain quickly. If you despise having to charge your smartwatch multiple times a day or own the Google Pixel Watch and this is one of your biggest frustrations, it’s one that makes the upgrade worth it.

With both, you can choose from various screens to personalize the look, add complications, adjust accent colors, and more. Swiping, meanwhile, opens various Tiles so you can explore everything the smartwatches have to offer.

The biggest selling point here that makes the Google Pixel Watch 3 the better option is the fact that you can enjoy more of the screen real estate, get a better, brighter screen, and, arguably most importantly, battery life has improved.

Google Pixel Watch 3 vs. Pixel Watch: The specs

Let's see how these two compare when it comes down to specs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Google Pixel Watch 3 Google Pixel Watch Compatibility Android 10.0 or higher Android 8.0 or higher Colors Matte Black/Obsidian, Polished Silver/Porcelain, Champaigne Gold/Hazel, Polished Silver/Rose Quartz (41mm), Matte Black/Obsidian, Polished Silver/Porcelain, Matte Hazel/Hazel (45mm) Champagne Gold/Hazel, Matte Black/Obsidian, Polished Silver/Chalk, Polished Silver/Charcoal Material Recycled Aluminum Recycled Stainless Steel Swappable Band Yes Yes Battery Life Up to 24 Hours Up to 24 Hours (without always-on display) Battery Saver Mode Yes No GPS Built-in Built-in App Fitbit, Google Fitbit, Google Heart Rate Monitoring Yes Yes Stress Tracking Yes No Sleep Monitoring Yes Yes Swimproof 5ATM, IP68 5ATM Phone Notifications Yes Yes Blood Oxygen Yes Yes Mobile Pay Yes Yes Bluetooth 5.3 5.0 Cellular 4G LTE (optional) 4G LTE (optional) Screen Size 1.27 inches (41mm), 1.46 inches (45mm) 1.2 inches (41mm) Screen Type Actua AMOLED LTPO AMOLED Screen Resolution 384 x 384 (41mm), 450 x 450 (45mm) 450 x 450 (41mm)

There’s a lot the same but a lot different about these two smartwatches. When it comes down to it, it’s all about what’s under the hood.

Google Pixel Watch 3 vs. Pixel Watch: Key features and functions

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

How do these two smartwatches compare when it comes down to what they can do and track?

The Google Pixel Watch 3 runs on WearOS 5.0 and tracks all the usual vitals, including SpO2, heart rate and ECG, EDA and skin temperature, sleep, activity, and more. It can track more than 40 different exercises and even provide readiness insights to let you know when you are at your best for a workout or when you need a rest day.

It has special features for runners, including custom runs that include warmup, cooldown, and pacing, real-time guidance with audio and haptic cues, and performance insights. There’s also advanced motion sensing to measure cadence, stride, vertical oscillation, and more, also ideal for runners.

What sets it apart from even the Google Pixel Watch 2 is the inclusion of Google AI to analyze goals. That feature requires a Fitbit Premium subscription, but the Watch comes with a six-month trial. You also get, it’s worth noting, two years of data for the Watch from Google Fi Wireless.

Further, you get cardio load details and receive daily targets based on your baselines. A Morning Brief is delivered each morning when you wake up providing a summary of your sleep score, readiness, and weather. The readiness score is a big one here since that was previously included under Fitbit Premium, but now you get the metric even without a subscription.

Along with working seamlessly with Google Pixel phones (though you can wear the Watch with any Android phone), you can use the Google Pixel Watch 3 to control a Pixel camera. Myrick loved this feature, noting that you can even use the watch as a viewfinder and switch among different camera modes. You can also access Google TV, and even see a compatible Nest Cam feed on its tiny screen and speak to the person at the door or send a canned response. The Watch has 32GB storage for apps, music, and more and 2GB RAM, along with a built-in speaker and mic.

Additional features include AI call screening, and a smart recorder that can record audio, save it to the app, and even analyze it using AI so the recordings are searchable. From a safety perspective, there are features like safety check, fall detection, safety signal, emergency sharing, and medical ID.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

With the original Google Pixel Watch, you expectedly don’t get quite as much, and certainly no AI integration. Running the older Wear OS 3.5, it can track plenty of sports and activities. You don’t get any special features for runners, but you can download favorite running apps from the Google Play Store, like Runtastic, and access those.

You can sign up for Fitbit Premium with this smartwatch, too, which affords access to features like a Readiness Score, nutrition information, access to workouts, and more. With both watches, it should be noted that Google is slowly transitioning from the dedicated Fitbit app login to Google. So, when buying new, you’ll flip right to logging in with your Google account but still have the option for Fitbit Premium.

The original Google Pixel Watch can track most of the same vitals as well, including SpO2, sleep, heart rate, and ECG, but it does not track body temperature. You get many of the same safety features like emergency SOS and fall detection. But Google enhanced many of these features with the Google Pixel Watch 2 and 3, so the options are limited with this original model. You can, however, still control compatible smart home devices and the Watch still seamlessly pairs with a Pixel phone and works with other branded Android phones.

Google Pixel Watch 3 vs. Pixel Watch: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

When it comes to Google Pixel Watch 3 vs. Google Pixel Watch, the decision of which one to buy is obvious: go with the Google Pixel Watch 3. You get more features, better battery life, two size options, and additional tracking that runners will appreciate. It has the newer version of Google WearOS, can take skin temperature readings as well, and is more durable with an IP68 rating alongside the 5ATM. Plus, there are cool new usability features involving the integration of AI, like screen recording.

The bigger decision is if you should upgrade if you already own the Google Pixel Watch. The answer to that is yes as well. The massive improvement to battery life alone is worth ditching that old watch and getting the new one, especially if you have found battery life to be a pain point.

Keep in mind that many upgrades were already made to the Google Pixel Watch 2, so if you’re looking for a happy medium, you can also consider that watch. Introduced in October 2023, it’s still a recent model in the line and might be available for a better deal with the launch of the Google Pixel Watch 3.

The only real reason to opt for the original Google Pixel Watch at this point, or to stick with it if you already own one, is if you’re running an Android device with an older OS that can’t be updated to the new one. But if this is the case, it’s advisable to upgrade your phone first before you even consider a smartwatch anyway.

If you aren’t quite sure about the Google Pixel Watch 3, or want to see how it stacks up to others, check out our picks for the best Android smartwatches which include both the Google Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 (Pixel Watch 3 inclusion pending) along with plenty other options from Fitbit, Garmin, Samsung, OnePlus, and more.

Google Pixel Watch 3 $12.50 at AT&T Mobility $349.99 at Amazon $349.99 at Best Buy Newer is better It’s usually the case that the newer version of a product is better. With the Google Pixel Watch 3, it’s much better. Two generations from the Google Pixel Watch, it’s time for an upgrade. You won’t regret it and you’ll be able to leverage all the cool AI goodies and additional features Google has added to this model.