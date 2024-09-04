Google Pixel Watch 3 vs. OnePlus Watch 2: Which one is better?

Google Pixel Watch 3 $12.50 at AT&T Mobility $349.99 at Amazon $349.99 at Best Buy More size options The Google Pixel Watch 3 aims to impress with its 41mm or 45mm Actua AMOLED LTPO display and 5ATM/IP68 rating. The good-looking watch is available in black, champagne gold, or matte hazel. All colors look great and you also get some great features to go along with it. For Fancy design

Two sizes to choose from

Smaller bezels

You can reuse the older watch straps (41mm) Against LTE variants are expensive

Inferior battery OnePlus Watch 2 $293.11 at Amazon The fancy model The OnePlus Watch 2 significantly improved upon its predecessor and impresses with its dual processor and two operating systems under the stainless steel case. You can use it with a standard 22mm quick-release strap if you have one lying around. For Great battery

Premium stainless steel design

Dual-band GPS

Large 1.43-inch AMOLED display

Features lightweight RTOS and Wear OS Against No LTE option

Only one size option

Useless crown

Heavy

No ECG

No fall detection

The information you'll get from the Google Pixel Watch 3 vs. OnePlus Watch 2 comparison will hopefully help you choose your next smartwatch. Each wearable has its strengths and weaknesses, but it all comes down to what features are more important to you.

The OnePlus Watch 2 has been out for a while now, while the Google Pixel Watch 3 is pretty new. Time will tell if the latest Pixel watch is the best Android wearable, but regardless of that, it still has a lot to offer. Here is what each smartwatch has to offer.

Google Pixel Watch 3 vs. OnePlus Watch 2: Design and display

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Google Pixel Watch 3 OnePlus Watch 2 Processor Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 (1.7GHz), Cortex M33 co-processor Snapdragon W5 + BES 2700 MCU Memory 2GB + 32GB 2GB RAM + 32GB storage OS Wear OS 5 (3 years of updates) Wear OS 4 (2 years of updates) Display 1.2-inch (384x384) or 1.4-inch (450x450) Actua AMOLED LTPO display 1.43-inch (466X466) AMOLED, 60Hz Brightness 2,000 nits 1,000 nits Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 5ATM, IP68 5ATM, IP68, MIL-STD-810, 2.5D sapphire crystal glass Battery 306mAh/420mAh, 24 hours with AOD, 36 hours with Battery Saver 500mAh, 100 hours Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4/5GHz, NFC, UWB, LTE (upgrade), GPS, Galileo, Glonass, (ROW) Beidou, QZSS, Navic Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, GPS (Dual-frequency L1 + L5), GLONASS, GALILEO, BeiDou Weight 31g (41mm), 37g (45mm) without strap 49g without strap / 80g with strap Colors Matte Black/Obsidian, Polished Silver/Porcelain, Champaigne Gold/Hazel, Polished Silver/Rose Quartz (41mm), Matte Black/Obsidian, Polished Silver/Porcelain, Matte Hazel/Hazel (45mm) Black Steel, Radiant Steel

Companies try to make their smartwatches as tempting as possible with features that entice you to buy them. For example, Google gives users more options with the Pixel Watch 3 by offering 41mm or 45 mm models. The 41mm model measures 41 x 12.3mm and weighs 31 grams without the band. However, if bigger is better for you, the 45mm model measures 45 x 12.3mm and weighs 37 grams without the band.

Google has made the Pixel Watch band available in different colors, such as Porcelain Active, Polished Silver, Rose Quartz, Champagne Gold with a Hazel band, or Matte Black with an Obsidian band. The 45mm model is available in Polished Silver/Porcelain, Matte Black/Obsidian, or Matte Hazel/Hazel Active.

Google made the Pixel Watch 3 out of 100% recycled aluminum. The latest Pixel Watch also has a haptic crown with a side button, and you can't forget about the built-in mic and speaker. Thanks to the 5ATM and IP68 water and dust-resistant rating, you can shower with it without worrying about damaging it.

You'll enjoy the wearable's 1.27-inch (41mm or 1.46-inch (45mm) AMOLED display, which offers a 320ppi pixel density on both models. The display tops off at 2,000 nits of brightness alongside a custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The OnePlus Watch 2, on the other hand, is available in only one 46mm size and two colors, Radiant Steel and Black Steel. You don't get as many color options with OnePlus, but it still has a very elegant design. OnePlus made the watch out of stainless steel with a fluoro rubber band and stainless steel buckle.

The Watch 2 measures 47 x 46.6 x 12.1mm (including the 13.65 mm PPG sensor) and weighs 49 grams, excluding the wristband. You can easily change the band and choose from the best OnePlus Watch 2 bands. Its brightness doesn't match that of its Pixel competitor since it only reaches 600 nits. Thanks to the 5ATM/IP68 rating, you can shower with your watch without worrying about water damage.

This fancy wearable has a 1.43-inch display with a 466 x 466 resolution, 326 ppi pixel density, 60Hz refresh rate, and 2.5D Sapphire Crystal cover plate. These specifications give you excellent brightness levels under direct sunlight.

Google Pixel Watch 3 vs. OnePlus Watch 2: Hardware and battery

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The 45mm Google Pixel 3 option features a bigger 420mAh battery than the 41mm option, which has a smaller 307mAh capacity. Google claims that both models should last up to 24 hours. However, Battery Saver mode can allow you to use the wearable for as long as 36 hours. The 41mm model charges fully in an hour, while the bigger option will need about 80 minutes.

The Pixel Watch 3 has the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC and a Cortex M33 co-processor on both models to help with everyday tasks. Both sizes include 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. GPS, Galileo, and Glonass are featured in both sizes. Google also added sensors such as gyroscopes, barometers, magnetometers, etcetera.

The OnePlus Watch 2 is powered by the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 and the BES 2700 chip. It has a bigger 500mAh battery that aims to provide 100 hours of uptime with power-saving features. This watch also packs in many sensors such as a barometer, accelerometer, gyroscope, optical heart rate sensor, and more. The OnePlus Watch 2 matches the Pixel's 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Google Pixel Watch 3 vs. OnePlus Watch 2: Connectivity and software

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The Google Pixel Watch 3 features WearOS 5.0 and can track vitals such as SpO2, ECG, heart rate, EDA, sleep, skin temperature, activity, and more. You can use the Pixel Watch to track more than 40 distinct exercises and get readiness insights, such as whether you should rest instead of going on that run.

This excellent running watch includes custom runs with cues like cooldown, pacing, warmup, and real-time guidance with audio and haptic cues. You also get informative performance insights. Google AI analyzes your goals, but you need a Fitbit Premium subscription for that. The good news is that Google throws in a six-month free trial with your Pixel Watch 3 purchase.

If you're using a Pixel phone, such as the Pixel 9 Pro XL or the Pixel 8 Pro, you can use the Pixel Watch 3 to control its camera. You can even use the watch as a viewfinder and switch between different camera modes. You can also view the feed of a compatible Nest Cam and access Google TV.

The Pixel Watch also has diverse connectivity specs such as Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4/5GHz, NFC, UWB, LTE (upgrade), GPS, Galileo, Glonass, (ROW) Beidou, QZSS, Navic, and NFC contactless payments. Google also bundles in two years of free cellular data using Google Fi, but you only get a paltry 500MB of data before you see the download speed capped.

The OnePlus Watch 2 has WearOS 4, and you can use its dual-band GPS (L5 + L1), which is fantastic for pinpointing your location outdoors. Other useful features include Bluetooth 5.0, QZSS support, and RTOS, which optimizes battery life for small tasks.

Using the OHealth app, you can collect all the health data you need to monitor your health. For example, if you play badminton, you can see how strong and fast your swing is. You can also get detailed data with the sleep-tracking analysis, such as your deep sleep, REM, and wake times.

Unfortunately, there is no LTE model of the OnePlus Watch 2, but it does offer connectivity options such as Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, GPS (Dual-frequency L1 + L5), GLONASS, GALILEO, and BeiDou.

Google Pixel Watch 3 vs. OnePlus Watch 2: Which one is THE one?

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The watch you go with will depend on the specs you need it to have. For example, if LTE is necessary, your choice might be the Google Pixel 3 since it has an LTE version, unlike the OnePlus Watch, which does not. You also get two size options with the Pixel Watch, while you only get on with the Watch 2. You get one more year of OS updates with the Pixel Watch and have more colors to choose from.

The OnePlus Watch 2 has a bigger battery than the Pixel Watch 3, so if it's important not to have to charge your watch as often, you might want to go with the Watch 2. Which one are you more inclined to get?

Google Pixel Watch 3 $12.50 at AT&T Mobility $349.99 at Amazon $349.99 at Best Buy The latest Pixel watch You can't go wrong with the Google Pixel Watch 3 since you get the latest Tensor G4 processor and various colors to choose from. There are a lot of AI goodies to have fun with and they can even help you control your Pixel phone.