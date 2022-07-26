The Galaxy Watch 4 grabs another One UI Watch 4.5 beta update with more fixes

What you need to know

Samsung brings its fifth update to the One UI Watch 4.5 beta for the Galaxy Watch 4 and 4 Classic.

The update improves the device's watch face stability, permission issues, and better charging capabilities.

The stable One UI Watch 4.5 update will arrive later this year.

Samsung has come with yet another update for its Galaxy Watch 4 and 4 Classic with the latest One UI beta update.

Samsung has been busy tweaking its One UI Watch software as it gears up to launch the One UI 5 beta for Galaxy phones. The company has only just recently updated the One UI 4.5 beta for its best Android smartwatches but is already releasing another patch, as is often the case with beta software. The update brings in some improvements, such as better watch face stability, permission issues related to the device's clock and weather in the Digital Dashboard, and an issue regarding downloaded watch faces being non-recoverable.

SamMobile detailed an issue Galaxy Watch 4 users faced while running One UI 4.5, where users reported encountering a problem with the Together complication force closing. Samsung also slid in another improvement which improves compatibility with the Line messaging app in bubble view. This seems to improve the response time when cycling through the watch face.

Additional improvements include better accuracy with the Compass app. Users may also be happy to know that the update aims to reduce power consumption and improve the charging performance, the latter of which has been a long-time complaint for some Galaxy Watch 4 users.

One UI Watch 4.5 beta update is much smaller than its first release in June, coming in at just over 169MB. That first update saw a modest changelog and some long overdue features added to the wearables, such as a new QWERTY keyboard layout. That update also introduced dual SIM functionality for the Galaxy Watch 4 and 4 Classic.

Still, smaller updates are welcome, seeing as Samsung is also looking ahead to launching the stable version of One UI Watch 4.5 later this year. Samsung is also building the hype around its August 10 launch event for new Galaxy devices, including the long-rumored Galaxy Watch 5 series, by offering $200 in Samsung Credit for new reserving its upcoming Galaxy devices.