Get the Fitbit Versa 4 at the price it should've been released at, and save yourself almost $100

It's no secret that 2022 has been a bit of a weird year for Fitbit, as the release of the Pixel Watch has overshadowed the Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2. But that didn't stop Fitbit from making some significant changes to its flagship wearables, ditching the touch-capacitive button in favor of a physical one.

Besides the changes to the button, the Fitbit Versa 4 looks almost identical to the Fitbit Versa 3, even being compatible with the same bands. This is great if you aren't a fan of first-party bands and want to check out some of the best Fitbit Versa 4 bands.

We would also argue that the Versa 4 is the best smartwatch for most people who care more about battery life than anything else. It's rated to last for up to six days on a single charge, but even if you enable the Always-on Display and track some workouts, it will likely last for even longer.

That being said, the $230 retail price might seem a bit steep for a glorified fitness tracker. But thanks to some early Black Friday deals, you don't need to worry about paying full price, as you can get the Versa 4 for just $150 at Amazon. And you'll still get six months of Fitbit Premium included for free!