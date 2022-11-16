Get the Fitbit Versa 4 at the price it should've been released at, and save yourself almost $100
This is the price that the Versa 4 should've been released at.
It's no secret that 2022 has been a bit of a weird year for Fitbit, as the release of the Pixel Watch has overshadowed the Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2. But that didn't stop Fitbit from making some significant changes to its flagship wearables, ditching the touch-capacitive button in favor of a physical one.
Besides the changes to the button, the Fitbit Versa 4 looks almost identical to the Fitbit Versa 3, even being compatible with the same bands. This is great if you aren't a fan of first-party bands and want to check out some of the best Fitbit Versa 4 bands.
We would also argue that the Versa 4 is the best smartwatch for most people who care more about battery life than anything else. It's rated to last for up to six days on a single charge, but even if you enable the Always-on Display and track some workouts, it will likely last for even longer.
That being said, the $230 retail price might seem a bit steep for a glorified fitness tracker. But thanks to some early Black Friday deals, you don't need to worry about paying full price, as you can get the Versa 4 for just $150 at Amazon. And you'll still get six months of Fitbit Premium included for free!
Fitbit Versa 4:
$229.95 $149.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
If you want a fitness tracker that looks like a smartwatch, then the Fitbit Versa 4 is easily the best. Fitbit removed some features compared to its predecessor, but the redesigned interface looks more like Wear OS 3 and Google Wallet support has arrived in a recent software update.
Andrew Myrick is a Senior Editor at Android Central. He enjoys everything to do with technology, including tablets, smartphones, and everything in between. Perhaps his favorite past-time is collecting different headphones, even if they all end up in the same drawer.
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.