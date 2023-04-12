Does the Galaxy Watch 5 support wireless charging? Best answer: Yes, but with limitations. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 supports wireless charging from chargers that are part of the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC). This is slightly different from the more universal QI wireless charging standard, which means not all Qi-certified wireless chargers will work with the Galaxy Watch 5. You can wirelessly charge the smartwatch but the options when it comes to which chargers you can use are more limited.

How to wirelessly charge the Galaxy Watch 5

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

As noted, the Galaxy Watch 5 works with WPC-based wireless chargers. This means any wireless charger that is listed as WPC-based should work to recharge the Galaxy Watch 5. However, not all Qi-enabled wireless chargers will work.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 can also be charged using the Wireless PowerShare feature, which allows you to place it atop a PowerShare-enabled device, like a compatible Samsung Galaxy phone, to gain a charge that way.

Samsung recommends on a support page on its website (opens in new tab) to only use Samsung Authorized wireless chargers. The company adds that these are compatible with “most Galaxy devices” and confirms that fast wireless charging is only supported on Samsung-certified devices and those from the WPC.

If you want to be sure, check out our selection of the best replacement Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 charger cables and docks which includes some wireless chargers from both Samsung and third-party brands that will work with the smartwatch. But your best bet overall, if you want wireless charging, is to stick with a Samsung-branded option to ensure that it will wirelessly charge the Galaxy Watch 5 without issue.

For wired charging, you can use the included USB-C PD charger, or opt for the external PD charger (sold separately) for an even faster charge.