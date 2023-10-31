Can you charge the Pixel Watch 2 with a Fitbit charger? Best answer: Yes, you can charge the Pixel Watch 2 using a Fitbit charger. In order to do so, you'll need to have one of the square Fitbit chargers from recent wearables like the Fitbit Sense 2 or Versa 4.

Wireless charging is gone from the Pixel Watch 2

Google made the controversial decision to get rid of wireless charging with the Pixel Watch 2. This has been seen as a rather frustrating situation, as this also means that you can't re-use the charging puck from the original Pixel Watch.

Instead, the Pixel Watch 2 now charges via four pogo pins that are found on the underside of the casing. Google states the reason for this decision was because the pogo pins allow for faster charging speeds, which is pretty important considering that the Watch 2 only lasts for a day.

Shortly after launch, it was discovered that if you are upgrading from a Fitbit Sense 2 or Versa 4, you are able to use those chargers. It also helps that picking up a Fitbit charger by itself is much easier compared to the one from the original Pixel Watch. So if something happens to the charging puck that Google includes with the Watch 2, you have a bit more flexibility in terms of getting a replacement.

Of course, this also means that unlike the Galaxy Watch 6 and others, you are unable to use reverse wireless charging on the Pixel Watch 2. At this point, all we can do is hope that the technology behind wireless charging on smartwatches improves so we can ditch proprietary chargers in favor of a single standard used across the board.