Does the Google Pixel Watch 2 support wireless charging?

No. Sadly, while the Google Pixel Watch 2 sports plenty of upgrades over the first-generation Google Pixel Watch, one of these is not wireless charging support. Instead, the smartwatch uses a pin-based charging system that's more efficient overall but, for some, might be less convenient.

What else you need to know about charging the Google Pixel Watch 2

The Google Pixel Watch 2 uses a pin-based charging system whereby you must position the watch in a specific way to charge. This reportedly results in faster charging than the Google Pixel Watch and can generate less heat. However, if you have become accustomed to wireless charging, you might miss having that convenience.

On the underside of the watch, you’ll find four golden contact points. These points must come in contact with the charger included in the box, similar to how Fitbit smartwatches work, or even the charging puck with the Apple Watch. This also means that if you are upgrading from the Google Pixel Watch, you can’t use the charger that came with that device as a secondary one for your Google Pixel Watch 2.

Like with the Apple Watch, you’ll also have to place the Google Pixel Watch 2 on the charger just to ensure it charges correctly. If you have owned Fitbit devices in the past that use similar pins, the method also means the charger could be prone to breakage or damage over time. So you’ll have to handle it with care, especially if you tuck it into a bag or backpack for travel.

Nonetheless, according to Google, this charging setup results in the watch charging twice as fast as the original Google Pixel Watch. You can purportedly be up and running to 80 percent in under an hour (about 43 minutes) or back to 100% in an hour and 15 minutes. But if you need a quick top-up to go for a run or hike or head out for the commute to the office, the charging rate is actually the same for both at about half an hour to get to 50%.

With longer battery life overall, including a full rated 24 hours with the always-on display activated (the Google Pixel Watch was rated the same but lasted considerably less if you chose to use the always-on display), the good news is that you likely won’t have to charge the Google Pixel Watch 2 as often. But you will still need to charge it daily, especially if you want to be able to wear it overnight to enjoy the detailed sleep-tracking features.