Amazon is launching 33% OFF this solar-powered Garmin watch with nearly unlimited battery life

It's often hard to find good GPS smartwatch deals, but the latest sale on one of Garmin's premium watches is here. Amazon just launched 33% off for the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar, representing $150 in savings on an industry-leading GPS watch with nearly unlimited battery life.

The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar is our favorite GPS and fitness watch, largely due to its solar charging, which offers essentially unlimited battery, and its hyper-accurate multi-band GPS and health monitoring features.

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar: $449.99 $299.99 at Amazon This powerful GPS watch is currently 33% off at Amazon and Walmart, marking a great opportunity to pick this smartwatch up at $150 off. With solar charging, nearly unlimited battery life, multi-band GPS that won't sacrifice battery, and a wide range of health monitoring options, the Instinct 2X Solar is a solid option for outdoor enthusiasts. Price comparison: Walmart - $299.99 | Best Buy - $449.99

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a watch with solar-recharging capabilities for optimal battery life; you want something that offers multi-band GPS without compromising battery; you want a watch with health tracking features like monitoring for heart rate, stress, sleep, or blood oxygen levels.

❌Skip this deal if: you need a particularly lightweight and small watch; you prefer a watch with peak display resolution; you're looking for a watch that leans more toward connectivity or app support than GPS or battery.

The Garmin Instinct Solar 2X is a great health, fitness, and GPS smartwatch, especially for its solar recharging abilities. The 2X Solar is our top pick for the best battery life on a Garmin smartwatch, and for the best GPS option for fitness tracking and GPS watches overall.

With solar, you can still get up to 36 hours of battery life when using multi-band GPS. However, backpackers, trail-runners, hikers and others out and about during the day can essentially get unlimited battery life when using solar charging and smartwatch mode, a major reason why this device is so well-liked. Plus, it comes with a built-in LED light, making it even more useful for outdoor enthusiasts and campers.

It's worth noting that those who want a lightweight smartwatch may not like the Instinct 2X Solar, as it's admittedly pretty bulky. It's also not a great pick if you prefer a more app-heavy smartwatch, or if you don't really need features like multi-band GPS or solar charging.