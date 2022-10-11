Amazfit GTS 4 Mini drops below $100 with this offer

Amazfit is a master of its craft, creating stunning wearables focused on fitness and style. Unbelievably, the newly-released Amazfit GTS 4 Mini watch is going for under $100 on Amazon (opens in new tab) right now, for a limited time only. This wearable is incredibly well-equipped with key features such as various sports modes, Alexa onboard, and an SPO2 sensor. You can get the latest generation of Amazfit's GTS smartwatch lineup at a sweet price this Prime Day.

Get the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini for below $100

(opens in new tab) Amazfit GTS 4 Mini $119.99 $94.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Monitor your health, sleep, and workout stats with the slim and lightweight Amazfit GTS 4 Mini on your wrist. Score a neat $25 off the retail price with this Prime Day bargain.

We have long been fans of Amazfit's diverse portfolio of wearables. Not only does the brand offer various shapes and sizes, but the companion app for phones is also excellent. This means that storing, tracking, and making sense of the data collected by your Amazfit GTS 4 Mini's various sensors is a simple affair.

Apart from gaining access to the Zepp app on Android and iOS phones, your GTS 4 Mini wearable also brings you over 120 sporting modes, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen measurement, GPS, Alexa integration, and an impressive 15-day battery life.

Since Amazfit doesn't use propriety bands, you can easily find hundreds of bands for the GTS 4 Mini from third-party sellers at whatever price point you desire. Another big perk of getting this cheerfully cheap smartwatch is the intuitive OS. You can easily navigate the wearable and there are hundreds of watch faces available for free.

This is a budget-busting smartwatch with a stellar value proposition, especially with the price slashed by $25.