The Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K media streaming device has dropped to $39.99 at Best Buy. That's $10 off its regular price. We used to see Roku deals all the time, but they have gotten rare in an era where more people are staying at home and binging at home. If you're still in that boat, you should get to watch all the stuff you want to watch at a discount price. Although the device is sold out on Amazon, you can find it going for this discounted price at other retailers like Walmart and Target.

Save $10 Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K media streaming device Gain access to Roku's streaming platform, which includes all the major apps like Netflix and Hulu plus thousands of shows and movies. Stream in 4K with support for HDR content. Turn your mobile device into a remote control. Compatible with most TVs. $39.99 $50.00 $10 off See at Best Buy

The Roku Streaming Stick+ is one of Roku's older devices but it was updated in 2019 to be faster than previous generations. And no matter what, you still get full access to the Roku streaming library. It is one of the most robust platforms for accessing all of your favorite streaming apps. You want quick and easy access to the variety of programs you pay for, and you want to be able to watch any movie or TV show on demand. This is how you do all that. Roku has even added Disney+ and Apple TV very recently. Access those in addition to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and others.

The Streaming Stick+ doesn't just support 4K resolutions. It also has HDR content so you can get some stunning image quality if your TV supports it. The Roku's wireless receiver has 4x the range and a much stronger signal than previous generations as well.

The setup for the device is super simple. Plug it in. Connect to your internet. Start streaming. You can also download the free Roku app on your phone. It adds some extra functionality such as turning your phone into a remote. You can also use it for private listening so you don't disturb the people around you.