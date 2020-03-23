With social distancing now vitally important to the health and safety of our society at large, it's not the best time to go shopping as often as you normally would. If you're missing important supplies or household essentials, or even if you just really want to pick up the latest Blu-ray release, Walmart.com has all of that and more. Of course, you might have a bit of trouble finding toilet paper right now with everyone buying it up like crazy, but otherwise Walmart generally has a wide selection available for delivery as well as curbside pickup.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, society as a whole will be running a little bit differently, but Walmart is there to help you get the supplies you need while we all try and stay home more over the next couple of months.

Is Walmart open today?

Unlike many other retail stores and businesses, Walmart is one of the few which remains open during the COVID-19 crisis for the time being. This means you can shop online or in-store, though there are important changes to store hours everywhere which you'll need to know. For the foreseeable future, Walmart is adjusting hours to open at 7 a.m. and close at 8:30 p.m each night. Stores that regularly open later than 7 AM will continue to open at their normal starting hours.

Does Walmart have special shopping hours for older citizens?

Beginning March 24 and running through April 28, Walmart will be hosting a special hour every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older. This means they can go to the store one hour before it officially opens to pick up anything that's needed, and not only will the store ultimately be cleaner and less crowded during that time, but it will also be more well-stocked. Walmart employees continue to have full working hours so it won't be as hard finding needed supplies and household essentials during this hour after they've stocked the store overnight.

Should I shop online or in-store?

Walmart continues to be the retailer where you can buy just about anything, so it's very lucky for us that it remains open during the coronavirus outbreak. However, to stay safe, it's best to shop at home and there's no reason why you shouldn't with how wide Walmart's online selection is. Even if you're healthy enough to fend off the virus, there are thousands of older citizens and even younger ones who won't be able to, and anything we can do to stay home and stop the spread should be done until further notice. As much as you can cut back on unnecessary trips to stores and restaurants, the better we can contain the virus and keep it from overwhelming our healthcare systems.

Does Walmart offer free shipping?

While Walmart doesn't have some subscription service like Amazon Prime to give you free shipping on nearly anything you can buy there, you can earn free shipping on any order shipped and sold by Walmart.com when you add $35 or more of qualifying items to your cart. You could also shop online and choose free in-store pickup if your order is less than $35 and you don't want to pay for shipping. Walmart also offers free grocery curbside pickup, though some stores do have a minimum order requirement. Anything that helps minimize the time we spend in public spaces is important right now, so it's smart to choose one of these options rather than shopping in-store.

Walmart Household Essentials Deals: Paper goods, cleaning supplies, & more

Your local store is likely out of a few essentials, and of course the online stores have been hit by people searching and buying in a frenzy as well. Luckily, there's still a ton of items to choose from with stock being added on a consistent basis. If you don't see something you need right now, it's only a matter of time before more stock is added. Some of these items are available for Pickup Only, so be sure to keep that in mind while building your order.

Walmart Toy Deals: LEGO, Nerf, Dolls, & more

If you're bored while being stuck at home over the next few weeks, just think of how the kids feel. Once they're done with their online learning for the day, it's play time and Walmart has a huge selection of toys and games to keep your little ones entertained. From LEGO building sets to puzzles and board games, dolls and action figures, and more, there's something for any kid's interests. Nerf blasters are a better option than ever for siblings to play with in the era of social distancing.

Walmart Home Improvement Deals: Tools, paint supplies, & more

Now's a better time than ever to get started or finish those home improvement projects you've been meaning to get to for the past who knows how long. Walmart sells tools and supplies to help with kitchen and bathroom renovation, home repair, organization, painting, and more, many of which can be found at a great low price.

Walmart Food & Snacks deals: Beverages, meal solutions, & more

Let's be real. Some of the most important things you'll need while stuck inside are a few weeks of good meals and a healthy load of snacks. If you've already gone shopping to stock up and couldn't find your favorites, make sure to grab them now if they're available and keep an eye on Walmart's site if they're not there currently as more stock is being added on a consistent basis. Some items are pickup only.

