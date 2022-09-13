How to watch Great British Bake Off 2022: your series 13 streaming guide

Sure, we love talking about smartphones, Chromebooks, and so on, but every now and then we like to take a load off and watch The Great British Bake Off online just like everyone else. Series 13 kicks off tonight in the UK, and this page has everything you need to know to watch new episodes of Bake Off from anywhere on Earth.

Twelve new amateur bakers have entered the tent, and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are back to test all of the delicious and not-so-delicious baked goods once again. If we're lucky, we might even see a few coveted Paul Hollywood handshakes. Like past episodes of the reality show, the new series premieres tonight at 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Channel 4 in the UK. Unfortunately, Bake Off fans in the US will have to wait until September 24th to stream the new episodes on Netflix.

Travelling outside of the UK at the moment? You can also watch Great British Bake Off from anywhere on Earth using a VPN. Keep reading for more info on that, plus a breakdown of streaming options by country.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off online from anywhere

Like we mentioned above, if you're travelling or outside of the UK at the moment, the easiest way to watch new episodes of Great British Bake Off is through a virtual private network, or VPN. Year after year, we rank ExpressVPN as our favorite option, due to its exceptional customer service and fast speeds, but any VPN should work.

If you want to watch the new episodes of Bake Off as they air, simply install the program, set your location to the UK, and head to Channel 4's streaming service All4.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN: Try it risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Sign up for ExpressVPN using the link above and if you don't like the service within 30 days, you can cancel your account and get 100% of your money back. That's a full month of Bake Off with zero risk!

How to watch The Great British Bake Off in the US

The 13th season of Great British Bake Off (or should I say the Great British Baking Show?) will premiere on Netflix this Friday, September 16th, with new episodes added weekly until the season finale on November 18th. Although it's technically the 13th series of GBBO, Netflix will be calling the new season Collection 10.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off in the UK

As stated above, UK residents can watch the premiere of The Great British Bake Off tonight at 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Channel 4 or through the network's on demand streaming service All4.

If you're currently outside of the UK when the new episode airs, you can also access your All4 account by installing ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) and setting your location as the United Kingdom.

How to watch Great British Bake Off in Canada

Bake Off lovers in Canada can catch all the action in the tent through CBC and its affiliated streaming service CBC Gem. Unfortunately, a Canadian release date for series 13 hasn't been announced yet, but if past series are any indication, it may be months before new episodes are added to the streaming library. If you're currently in Canada, the best way to watch the new episodes is through a VPN.

If you're new to VPNs and confused by how it all works, let us break it down for you and show you all the best options in our guide to the best VPNs of 2022.