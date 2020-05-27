Google Pixel 3a XLSource: Alex Dobie / Android Central

  • The strengths of the Google Pixel line lies in the power of AI and machine learning.
  • The onboard speech to text is so speedy, it outperforms much more powerful iPhones.
  • Google has also released a recorder app for older Pixels.

Google's Pixels rarely compete on pure power, but machine learning and AI pick up the slack and push overall performance to a place where it can be compared with an often overhwleminlgy powerful iPhone. One area where this is most evident is Google's transcription speed when using speech-to-text on Pixels. It's fast, as this video reminded us today.

As you can see from the short video, Google's speech-to-text is powerful, speedy, and accurate, capturing speech almost as naturally as if it were a trained stenographer click-clacking away on their own time. It's something you can use somewhat confidently without any awkward pauses, unlike Apple's own effort.

For what its worth, it isn't the only place you can see Google's excellent transcription prowess at work. All supported Pixels now have access to a Recorder app that can transcribe your recordings after the fact. It's useful in many scenarios from reporting to sitting in on lectures.

Writing a review in 2019, the Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern said:

This is nuts. I'm speaking very fast right now. Not like auctioneer fast but fast. Yet the Google Pixel is transcribing all my words as I say them. Whoa it just inserted all the proper punctuation without me having to say it oh whoops it missed a comma and a period. Whatever. I forgive you and still love you Pixel. Even though your battery life should be better,

As the video above shows, all of that remains true in 2020 — even the battery life comment.

