  • OnePlus 7T Oxygen OS 10.0.4.HD65AA adds Visible support.
  • There are other improvements in translation, communication performance, and front camera quality.
  • Visible may not be ready for the phone just yet. Use the compatibility checker to be sure.

Visible is a MVNO carrier that provides unlimited talk, text, and data on Verizon's LTE network. Visible is a great value to a lot of people but it doesn't support too many Android phones just yet. Luckily, more phones are getting support all the time.

A new update for the OnePlus 7T, Oxygen OS 10.0.4.HD65AA, has added support for Visible Services. making it the first phone from OnePlus to make the list. While the phone isn't listed on Visible's website yet, you can verify your IMEI to double check. You can also download the app and check your IMEI there.

The update has several other changes as well:

System

  • Optimized translation accuracy
  • Optimized overall communication (network, phone calls, mobile data) performance
  • Supported Visible services (US Only)
  • General bug fixes and improvements

Camera

  • Otimized quality of the front camera for better pictures at night

