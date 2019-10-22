Visible is a MVNO carrier that provides unlimited talk, text, and data on Verizon's LTE network. Visible is a great value to a lot of people but it doesn't support too many Android phones just yet. Luckily, more phones are getting support all the time.

A new update for the OnePlus 7T, Oxygen OS 10.0.4.HD65AA, has added support for Visible Services. making it the first phone from OnePlus to make the list. While the phone isn't listed on Visible's website yet, you can verify your IMEI to double check. You can also download the app and check your IMEI there.

The update has several other changes as well:

System

Optimized translation accuracy

Optimized overall communication (network, phone calls, mobile data) performance

Supported Visible services (US Only)

General bug fixes and improvements

Camera