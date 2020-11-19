Verizon will now be including 12 months of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now for customers who sign up with the company's Play More, Do More, or Get More Unlimited plans.

Frank Boulben, SVP Marketing, and Products, Verizon Consumer Group said:

This holiday season is the perfect time for customers to experience the power of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband's low latency and massive capacity, and more specifically, what that means for gaming and entertainment. We've been pioneers in 5G and continue to set the pace with 5G Nationwide, so we're making it easier and more rewarding to connect in new ways. By adding access to multiplayer gaming on PlayStation Plus and hundreds of titles with PlayStation Now on us, Verizon yet again shows how our customers get a better gaming experience.

Carriers pushing 5G have yet to find a use-case that's unique to make it a priority in consumer minds over LTE. For most people, the main reason they'll upgrade to 5G is that their phone supports it supports it and nothing else. Game streaming could be a unique selling point for the new standard, and that's what's Verizon's trying to focus on with this deal.

If you were planning on grabbing a new PlayStation 5 this Black Friday weekend, a year's free access to the PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now streaming service isn't a bad deal.