Verizon today announced that it has reached its goal of rolling out 5G Ultra Wideband services in more than 30 cities this year. With the addition of Hampton Roads in Virginia, and Columbus and Cleveland in Ohio, Big Red's 5G network is now available in 31 cities across the United States.

The announcement comes just a week after the carrier turned on its 5G network in six new cities. Verizon says fans attending games at NFL stadium in Cleveland will be able to access its 5G service in partsof the lower seating area. Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service will also be accessible by travelers passing through John Glenn Columbus International Airport, making it the first airport in the U.S. to do so.

You can view the list of all the 31 cities where Verizon's millimeter wave 5G network is available, along with coverage maps here. However, be warned that the coverage maps shared by the carrier may not be completely accurate. Verizon, U.S. Cellular, and T-Mobile were rebuked by the FCC earlier this month after it found the carriers were lying about their 4G LTE coverage in rural areas about 40% of the time.

Verizon is now comfortably ahead of rivals AT&T and Sprint when it comes to 5G coverage, although it can't match T-Mobile, which recently rolled out America's first nationwide 5G network.

