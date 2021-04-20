Verizon announced that it's bringing its Ultra Wideband (UWB) 5G coverage to four new cities bringing the total to 71. On April 22, Ultra Wideband service will come to New Orleans, LA; Fresno, CA; Riverside, CA; and San Antonio, TX. The best cell phone plans now come with 5G including Verizon's Ultra Wideband service which is available with its Play More, Do More, and Get More unlimited plans. All Verizon plans now include Nationwide 5G which makes up most of Verizon's 5G coverage.

Verizon's 5G Home Internet is expanding to three new cities starting with Riverside, CA on April 22. Memphis and San Antonio will follow on May 6 bringing the total number of covered cities to 33. Verizon 5G Home Internet leverages the power of Verizon's Ultra Wideband 5G network to deliver speed from 300Mbps to 1Gbps and costs $70 per month with autopay. Existing Verizon customers can get 5G Home Internet for $50 per month.

If you've been thinking about switching, Verizon is making it easier with up to $500 for early termination fees for your current ISP beginning April 29. Not only that, but Verizon will also give new customers that switch a free Samsung Chromebook 4 (4GB) for customers that switch between April 22 and July 21. Verizon 5G Home Internet also comes with a 12-months subscription for Discovery+.