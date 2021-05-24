What you need to know
- Verizon is offering Google Play Pass or Apple Arcade to its subscribers.
- Depending on the plan, users could get up to a full year of access for free.
- The offer requires a new line activation to qualify.
Verizon has announced a new offer for its customers, giving them free access to Google Play Pass or Apple Arcade for six months or a year. The offer is available for customers on some of the best Verizon plans that offer unlimited data and 5G access.
That means if you're on Verizon's Start Unlimited plan using one of the best Android phones, you'll have access to six months of Google Play Pass at no additional cost. However, if you are on Verizon's Play More or Get More unlimited plans, you'll receive a year Google Play Pass. The same goes for iPhone users and Apple Arcade.
The offer should help to entice users onto Verizon's network, which is currently battling it out with T-Mobile for 5G dominance. Meanwhile, T-Mobile offers users deals every week with T-Mobile Tuesdays, which can vary from discounts and promotions on food to subscription offers. Late last year, the company offered its subscribers two free months of Google Play Pass.
Google Play Pass offers premium, ad-free access to some of the best Android games and apps. With more than 800 games available on the service, it can save users quite a bit of money by charging a low monthly cost for premium apps and in-app content.
Users can include up to five family members on the subscription so everyone on the account can enjoy the free games. Once the offer ends, they'll have to fork over the monthly $5 charge or ditch the subscription altogether. It's easy enough to cancel, but we can walk you through how to cancel Google Play Pass.
Verizon also highlights easier gameplay with controllers like the Razer Kishi, which is being sold through the carrier.
