Verizon today announced a slew of measures to help Americans during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The big red carrier is adding 15GB of 4G LTE data for all wireless consumers, as well as small business customers at no additional charge. In addition to existing customers, new customers will also be able to take advantage of this additional data from March 25 through April 30.

You will be able to use the 15GB of additional data on your smartphone, hotspot, or other connected devices. In addition to standalone or shared data plans, standalone metered and unlimited Jetpack plans will also get the data boost.

Ronan Dunne, CEO of Verizon Consumer Group, said in a statement:

We understand the hardships that many of our customers are facing, and we're doing our part to ensure they have broadband internet connectivity during this unprecedented time. With so many Americans working and learning remotely from home, having access to reliable and affordable internet is more important than ever before.

Verizon has also decided to waive late fees and overage charges for residential and small business customers affected by COVID-19. Additionally, it has come up with a discount program on Fios broadband plans for new low-income customers and waived service charges for existing customers part of the Lifeline discount program.

Unlike other major U.S. carriers, however, Verizon isn't doing away with data caps for its mobile customers. As noted by The Verge, the carrier is recommending its customers who are not on unlimited wireless plans to connect to Wi-Fi spots whenever available. In case you are on a plan with a data cap, you will have to contact Verizon to waive the incurred overage fees.

Verizon just spent $1.6 billion on new millimeter-wave spectrum, but why?