What you need to know
- Samsung is rolling out Android 10 to the Verizon Galaxy S9.
- The update brings One UI 2.0 for the ride.
- AT&T has also updated the S9 to Android 10.
While everyone's enamored with Android 11 and the Samsung Galaxy S20, older phones still need love too. Samsung is continuing its rollout of Android 10 for the S9, this time bringing it to the Verizon Wireless variant.
The update began rolling out this week in the U.S. and joins AT&T who had rolled out the update earlier this year.
With Android 10, users can expect to get Google's new features like gesture navigation, a system-wide dark mode as well as Samsung's own One UI 2 update which adds redesigned icons, smoother animations, and a native screen recorder.
This will also likely be the last major update for the Galaxy S9 which launched with Android 8, going by previous update patterns and Samsung's 2 major update commitment. With Android 10 being the second update, a further one to Android 11 doesn't seem likely.
That being said, if you have an S9 on Verizon, you'd probably not lose anything by smashing that updates button.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
