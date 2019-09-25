What you need to know
- Vader Immortal: Episode II was announced at Oculus Connect 6.
- The game allows you to use the force to throw people and objects.
- Vader Immortal: Episode II is available now.
Vader Immortal: Episode II was announced In the second half of the day one keynote of Oculus Connect 6. The new game allows users to use the force to throw objects and people around. The also includes an upgraded Dojo II.
The plot of the game centers around Darth Vader teaching you how to use the force and embrace your anger to control both life and death. It takes you back to Mustafar, where you learn the ways of the force from the famous Sith Lord. This second episode of the series takes players beneath Vader's castle to battle new enemies.
Dojo II is an upgrade over Vader Immortal: Episode I's original dojo. The new Dojo II allows users to use the force to battle traps and enemies.
During the keynote, it was announced that Vader Immortal: Episode II is available now. The game is available for both the Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift. A new page on the Oculus Store shows off the trailer of the new game as well as details about the sequel to the popular Vader Immortal: Episode I.
