Vader Immortal: Episode II was announced In the second half of the day one keynote of Oculus Connect 6. The new game allows users to use the force to throw objects and people around. The also includes an upgraded Dojo II.

The plot of the game centers around Darth Vader teaching you how to use the force and embrace your anger to control both life and death. It takes you back to Mustafar, where you learn the ways of the force from the famous Sith Lord. This second episode of the series takes players beneath Vader's castle to battle new enemies.