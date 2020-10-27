Uplay+ is currently a PC-only subscription service that gives players access to new Ubisoft games on day one for $14.99 a month. Today, Ubisoft announced that Uplay+ is being renamed Ubisoft+, though the content and offerings in the service won't be changing.

PC players can still access the same games and Ubisoft+ is also coming to Amazon Luna and Google Stadia. It'll arrive on Luna in beta form on November 10, while the Stadia launch will happen sometime later. No additional cost is needed to access Ubisoft+ games on Luna during the beta period, while you also won't need Stadia Pro to access the games on Stadia.

This isn't the only Ubisoft service that's changed names. Ubisoft recently revealed that Uplay and Ubisoft Club were being replaced with Ubisoft Connect, an online platform that tracks player progress in Ubisoft games moving forward, so you're able to carry your game saves across platforms.

With a huge swathe of upcoming Ubisoft games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Immortals Fenyx Rising and Far Cry 6 coming over the next few months, the timing for this rebranding makes sense.