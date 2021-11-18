Working from home can more often than not mean working from public spaces very much outside your home. If you're a Verizon customer ready for an upgrade, you can take your on-the-go setup to the next level with a free Samsung Galaxy Chromebook with any plan when you upgrade your Android phone on an unlimited plan.

For example, if you add this Chromebook to your cart with a plan, then add an excellent Android phone like the Google Pixel 6 Pro with an unlimited plan, you'll be credited for the full value of the Chromebook over the next 24 or 30 months. This deal is open to all Android phones on Verizon's site so you have plenty of options to get the best Verizon Android phone for you. Don't wait too long, this deal is ends Sunday, November 21.

This Chromebook has a 14-inch LCD display running at 1366x768. It's powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU running at up to 2.8GHz. A reasonable 4GB of RAM is plenty for a dozen Chrome tabs including audio and video. LTE CAT9 connectivity means you'll get plenty of speed while you're away from home with Verizon's massive coverage area.

Once you're home, Wi-Fi 6 is supported for wireless gigabit speeds, even in congested areas. Finally, a 42.3Wh battery is enough to keep you going all day without a charge. This great Black Friday Chromebook deal is a no-brainer if you're ready to upgrade your Verizon Wireless Android phone.

$350 off the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go with an Android phone at Verizon