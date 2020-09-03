The second-gen Google Nest Wifi router and 2 point set is down to $279.99 at Woot. That's $69 off the bundle's usual price and one of the best deals we've ever seen for Google's mesh networking system. The 3-pack is offered in new condition, though they are backed by a 90-day Woot warranty rather than a 1-year manufacturer's warranty which is the main reason for the discount.

Google Nest Wifi is one of the simplest mesh networking systems around. It really does a lot of the work for you, and it's designed to be super easy to use. The router and 2 points work together to cover your whole home in a seamless blanket of Wi-Fi that won't require any manual switching from you once it's setup. You could be on a video call in one room and walk to another room covered by a different access point without having your call interrupted at all.

The 3-pack can cover up to 4,400 square feet. Plug the router into your modem and set the points up toward the end of the router's coverage to help extend the Wi-Fi and keep your connection fast and strong in every room. If you have a large home or find there are spots with a weak signal, you can expand the network with more points.

These are strong satellites that can handle up to 200 connected devices. They can stream multiple 4K videos because they're so fast. The router also has an Ethernet port so you can hardwire your devices and get a more stable connection.

Once you have your Nest Wifi system plugged in, just download the free app to get started. It will guide you in setting them up. You can also use the app later to create guest networks, share passwords, and prioritize certain devices that need faster speeds. It also has parental controls so you can set online time for your kids. The points even double as Google Assistant smart speakers.

If you're torn between Google's Nest Wifi and Amazon's Eero system, we have a handy comparison guide to help you choose between the two.

