One of Amazon's daily deals includes this huge sale on storage. You can save up to 30% on microSD cards, external hard drives, portable SSDs, and more from some hugely popular brands including SanDisk, Crucial, PNY, and others. There are a bunch of different devices on sale and the storage capacities range from as small to 128GB to as large as 12TB. However much space you need, or whatever reason you need these devices for, you're going save big by getting one today instead of waiting until tomorrow.

One day sale SanDisk, Crucial, PNY & more microSD cards, portable SSDs, and more Brands represented include SanDisk, Crucial, PNY, and more. There's a wide variety of options with capacities between 128GB and 12TB. Grab a microSD for your security camera, an external hard drive for your desktop, or a portable SSD for the road. Up to 30% off See at Amazon

Playing with a Nintendo Switch? Have some home security cameras or maybe a drone that could use some more room for video storage? Grab a new microSD card. The SanDisk Ultra 256GB microSD card is down to $26.59 in this sale. It's normally $33 and outside of sales like this it has never dropped this low. Several versions of the Ultra are in this sale, too, including the 512GB card for $20 off and the 200GB card for just $24.

If you need a way to carry a lot more media with you wherever you go, look at the Crucial X6 portable solid state drive. Both the 1TB and 2TB capacities have dropped to low prices in this sale. The 1TB is down to $99.99, which is $20 off its normal price. The 2TB SSD is down to $199.99, which is $20 off its price and a new low for the drive. The Crucial X6 provides read speeds up to 540 MB/s. It's designed to be super portable, lightweight, and durable. Plus, it is compatible with several platforms including Mac, PC, mobile devices, and gaming consoles.

Of course, if you're not going anywhere, and all you need is space you can go with the WD My Book 12TB external desktop hard drive down to a low price of $199.99. That's a lot of storage for less than $200, but this drive isn't really designed with portability in mind. More like, it's designed to sit there and look pretty while serving as a solid backup or a great scratch disk for media.

Check out the rest of the sale for more ways to save while you can. The deals end tonight.