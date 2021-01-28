Do you have a TV that's not hooked up to any special audio? Does it ever annoy you when the sound becomes unbalanced like the dialogue is barely eligible but the music is blasting? You weren't meant to sit there with just default speakers, but you also might not be able to afford some crazy all-encompassing surround sound home theater system. That's where the Vizio SB2020n-G6M 20-inch 2.0-channel Bluetooth sound bar comes in. It's on sale for just $69.99 at Amazon. That's $20 off its regular price and a brand new low for the sound bar. You can find it going for this price at other retailers like Best Buy, too. You can even find the regular SB2020n for $10 less at Target, although this version does not have as great a frequency response.

You don't need to go nuts on the world's most advanced sound system to at least advance a little bit past those default speakers on your TV. Heck, even if you don't use the Vizio sound bar with your TV it'd be a definite improvement to your audio if you're streaming music to it from your phone instead of relying on those basic smartphone speakers.

Get multi-dimensional sound with this sound bar thanks to the virtual height and sound element. You'll be able to fill the room you're in with sound you didn't know this little guy was capable of. It supports DTS Virtual:X, which is an audio enhancement that helps widen the soundstage and create an immersive audio experience.

The whole thing is only 20 inches long, which means it has a compact design that can fit just about anywhere. Put it under your TV and feel even more connected to that movie you're watching. Or put it on your bookshelf and stream your favorite tunes straight from your phone. Since the sound bar has Bluetooth, you don't really have to get all that close to it. Just find a place to plug it in, whether you're listening in your room or on the patio outside.

It also comes with a remote control that has an LCD display. The display will show you key information like the input, the audio settings, and other features.