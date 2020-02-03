What you need to know
- Alleged hands-on images showing Nokia's upcoming budget smartphone code-named "Captain America" have surfaced.
- The phone is likely to be launched as the Nokia 5.2 and is tipped to be priced at $180.
- It is expected to be announced at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona later this month.
HMD Global began sending out invites to its MWC 2020 event last week, confirming its plans of launching new phones at the event. While the Finnish company is yet to reveal any details on the products that it will be launching at the upcoming event, the ever-reliable Evan Blass has shared two hands-on images of an upcoming Nokia smartphone code-named "Captain America."
According to Blass, the phone seen in these images could be the Nokia 5.2, the highly anticipated successor to the Nokia 5.1. As can be seen quite clearly in the leaked images above, the Nokia "Captain America" will come with a waterdrop notch display. At the back of the phone, we find a quad-camera setup housed within a circular module that seems to have been inspired by the Marvel superhero's shield.
The rest of the phone's specs, however, haven't been revealed yet. In his tweet, Blass only mentioned that the upcoming budget phone will have 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. He also added that it could be priced at $180 when it goes on sale around March 4. The release date seems to suggest the phone will, in all likelihood, be unveiled at MWC 2020 on February 23 in Barcelona, Spain.
Nokia 6.2
Nokia 6.2 is a solid budget Android One phone that does nearly everything right. While you may find phones with better hardware at a lower price, the Nokia 6.2 offers a clean Android experience and also comes with the guarantee of two major OS upgrades and timely security updates for up to three years.
