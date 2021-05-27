If you value your eyes or your wallet, go grab this immediately before it sells out.

As AC's Chromebook queen, I check Chromebook prices the way most of you check sports scores or the weather forecast, looking to see if the best Chromebooks have gotten some overnight discounts or lightning deals that could help you get a better laptop for less. Today, Acer announced its first Thunderbolt 4 Chromebooks , including a new version of last year's wildly popular Acer Chromebook Spin 713. With the new model is launching at $700, last year's $530 and $630 models are starting to see sweet sales. I expected to see them down to $450-$500, but I was not prepared to see $329 staring me in the face on Best Buy's website.

Balancing excellent performance and futureproofed fundamentals, Acer produces the most well-rounded Chromebook for those who need to get things done and get them done fast. This model only has 4GB of RAM, but the 10th Gen i3 and 2K touchscreen are unbeatable for this price

The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is the runner up in Best Chromebooks — and only beaten by the Lenovo Flex 5's $400 price point — and the best business Chromebook, or at least the still $630 i5/8GB model is. This is the i3/4GB model, but it's still more than capable enough for most regular users and gives you one of the best screens on a Chromebook to date, with a 3:2 aspect ratio for better multi-tasking and a brighter screen that's easier to use outside.

Considering most $330 Chromebooks are either 1366 x 768 pixels or 1920 x 1080 pixels and have either a Celeron or MediaTek processor, the value Best buy is giving you here on this year-old Chromebook — which will still get Chrome OS updates until June 2028 — is absolutely unreal. I don't expect this to last long, but so long as it does, this is hands-down the best Chromebook you can buy under $500 and possibly the best Chromebook deal of the year, since I doubt we'll see anything so generous during Prime Day this summer.