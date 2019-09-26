Best In-Ear Headphones Android Central 2019

Choosing a pair of in-ear headphones is tough. We all have different tastes, budgets, and needs, and there are thousands of models to choose from — ranging from $20 all the way up to $900. Since there's no dearth of in-ear headphones to choose from, we've compiled a list of the best options available, including USB-C earbuds, neckbuds, and wireless options.

In one ear and (not) out the other

There are still plenty of great choices when it comes to in-ear earbuds no matter what type you're looking for. There are tons of different headphones out there ranging from over-ear ANC, to truly wireless earbuds.

We've tested and tried many different headphones and headphone types, and our favourites span widely. For example, the 1MORE Quad Drivers really do sound as good as the ad copy claims, and the Marshall Mode EQ buds deserve the Marshall name in every way. If you're looking for the best option when staying active then the bone conduction of AfterShokz Sportz is worth it. However, you can't go wrong with what's on this list. They're all super great and choosing a specific one depends on what you need.

