Choosing a pair of in-ear headphones is tough. We all have different tastes, budgets, and needs, and there are thousands of models to choose from — ranging from $20 all the way up to $900. Since there's no dearth of in-ear headphones to choose from, we've compiled a list of the best options available, including USB-C earbuds, neckbuds, and wireless options.
Hi Res: 1MORE Quad Driver
Getting audiophile-grade sound in a set of earbuds is a real thing. The 1MORE Quad Driver features four drivers in total — three BA (balanced armature) drivers along with a diamond-like carbon driver — and they manage to deliver stellar sound that's balanced and full of detail. They're also the world's first THX-certified headphones.
Budget pick: Panasonic RP-TCM125 Ergofit
If you're looking to get a pair of budget earbuds to replace the ones bundled in your phone's box (if there's a pair included in the first place), then the Panasonic RP-TCM125 should be at the top of your list. They're affordable, durable, and come in several colours.
Bone Conduction: AfterShokz Sportz
Say goodbye to sore ears and hello to hearing essential sounds around you with bone conduction technology. These AfterShokz Sportz wired headphones are perfect for listening to music and still being able to carry on a normal conversation or hear traffic noise. And since they aren't going in your ear, they always fit.
Bose QC series: Bose QC30
The Bose QC30 are a reliable pair of in-ear neckbud earbuds. They go around the back of your neck; that way, you have a super low chance of losing them. You'll also get the great ANC and comfort standards Bose is known for and exceptional sound quality.
Deep Bass: Shure SE215
Shure makes some of the best headphones available, hands down. Even if you're not spending $1,000, you can get detailed sound plus enhanced bass response with these SE215 in-ear headphones. They also feature a detachable cord system that can convert from 3.5 mm to USB-C or Lightning to work with every portable device you own.
Active Noise Cancellation: Sony WF-1000XM3
Sony has been known for its class-leading ANC technology, and the WF-1000XM3 are no exception. After waiting several years for a long-awaited update, the WF-1000XM3 bring updated ANC, bringing it more in line with its sibling the WH-1000XM3. The WF-1000XM3 also offer exceptional sound quality, long battery life (with ANC enabled), and a relatively portable charging case.
Budget audiophile: HiFiMan RE-400
HiFiMan makes some of the best sounding over-the-ear headphones you'll find, and its in-ear options are nothing to scoff at either. The RE-400s offer an extremely comfortable fit, and they deliver a neutral soundstage that makes them stand out from the rest of the offerings in this price range.
Loud and low: Marshall Mode EQ
The Marshall Mode is like the HiFiMan RE-400 in that it delivers a balanced soundstage, but there's an option to turn up the bass by pressing a toggle on the remote. It comes with sturdy construction, a single-button remote that lets you receive calls and control music playback, integrated microphone, and retro design flair that makes it stand out.
At the gym: Powerbeats Pro
If you're looking for a reliable pair of workout earbuds that will endure the rigours of the gym, the Powerbeats Pro is a great option. They're incredibly stable and have IPX4 water resistance. They're super stable in your ear thanks to the in-ear and hook design and delivers solid sound.
Truly wireless buds: Jabra Elite 65t
The Jabra Elite 65t give you excellent sound quality, a comfortable all-day fit, a compact charging case, and they work with Google Assistant and Alexa. Did we mention that they're also 100 percent wireless earbuds? The fit and finish, as well as the overall sound quality, makes the Jabra Elite 65t a great option if you're looking to go truly wireless.
There are still plenty of great choices when it comes to in-ear earbuds no matter what type you're looking for. There are tons of different headphones out there ranging from over-ear ANC, to truly wireless earbuds.
We've tested and tried many different headphones and headphone types, and our favourites span widely. For example, the 1MORE Quad Drivers really do sound as good as the ad copy claims, and the Marshall Mode EQ buds deserve the Marshall name in every way. If you're looking for the best option when staying active then the bone conduction of AfterShokz Sportz is worth it. However, you can't go wrong with what's on this list. They're all super great and choosing a specific one depends on what you need.
