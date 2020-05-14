The internet truly is a marvelous place. You used to have to go to school or the library to learn new subjects. Now, the internet places a world of information at your fingertips. You just need to know the right place to look.
Udemy is a fantastic first step as it's home to thousands of courses from certified instructors spanning a range of subjects, from photography and design to personal development, health & fitness, business, and more. You can learn to play a new instrument there or discover the right way to invest in stocks. The best part is, new courses are being added all the time.
If you're reading this post in time, today's a great opportunity to start learning at Udemy, as its Flash Sale is now offering discounts sitewide on a wide variety of the courses offered there. Some of the best Udemy courses are now just $9.99 each, and there's nothing you'll have to pay after that one-time fee to continue learning; you'll always have access to the course you choose if you want to go back over what was covered. The sale is only set to last through May 14.
Don't Wait!
Udemy Courses Flash Sale
Udemy offers online courses for a wide variety of subjects, and now that its flash sale is live, you can take lessons in subjects like business, coding, personal development, photography, and more for just a one-time fee of $10.
Limited Time Only
Browsing Udemy, it appears as if a majority of its best-selling courses are discounted heavily. Though not all are discounted as low as $9.99, others are still only a few dollars more. Compared to the regular prices of these courses, some of which can cost a couple hundred dollars when not on sale, that's quite a steal. Want to learn more about Adobe Photoshop CC and how to use it? This Photoshop CC course is now only $9.99 and takes you from CC beginner to CC master in a matter of hours.
Meanwhile, those who are striving to eat healthy can take a Nutrition course for just $11.99 that's internationally accredited and teaches you the proper way to fuel your body — knowledge that should be even more helpful with everything going on around the world this month.
Other top Udemy courses you can save on today include:
- Investing in Stocks: The Complete Course for $10.99
- Complete Python Bootcamp for $11.99
- The Web Developer Bootcamp for $11.99
- Photography Masterclass: A Complete Guide to Photography for $12.99
- PianoForAll: Learn Piano and Keyboard for $13.99
- Complete Guitar System: Beginner to Advanced for $14.99
There's plenty more to learn at Udemy, so be sure to visit the site and shop the sale before it comes to an end.
