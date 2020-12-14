What you need to know
- Ubisoft+ beta begins rolling out today for Stadia US users for $15/mo, Pro not required.
- Roll out will be gradual and concludes on December 16.
- Features cross-platform progression and premium versions for big titles.
Following the recent news about Ubisoft+ and Stadia, Google has now started rolling out a beta version of Ubisoft+ that's available to Stadia customers in the US. Access is available for both free Stadia users and Stadia Pro subscribers at a price point of $15 a month, which also includes Ubisoft+ for PC as well. The rollout will complete on December 16. Over time, this should dramatically expand and improve the quality of the Stadia game library.
According to a representative, the Stadia version of the Ubisoft+ beta should feature the same games as the current Luna beta for Ubisoft+. This mostly consists of recent AAA releases such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and others, a lineup that should help Stadia solidify itself as one of the best game streaming apps available.
Most of the games included in the Ubisoft+ beta for Stadia have already launched on the platform, so if you bought these games previously it may not be worth signing up. But if you were holding out on playing games such as Valhalla or Immortals, then you'll likely get your money's worth just by playing 2-3 games in a year.
The PC version of Ubisoft+ features over 100 games, including deep cuts into the Ubisoft back catalogs such as Rainbow Six Vegas 2, Brothers in Arms, and Splinter Cell. As of right now, the beta version of Ubisoft+ coming to Stadia today only includes the same 20 games also available on Luna for now:
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Ultimate Edition
- Assassin's Creed Origins: Gold Edition
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate: Gold Edition
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Ultimate Edition
- The Crew: Ultimate Edition
- The Division: Gold Edition
- The Division 2: Ultimate Edition
- Far Cry 4: Gold Edition
- Far Cry 5: Gold Edition
- Far Cry New Dawn: Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry Primal: Digital Apex Edition
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Ultimate Edition
- Ghost Recon Wildlands: Ultimate
- Monopoly Plus
- Steep: Gold Edition
- Trials Fusion: Awesome Edition
- Trials Rising: Gold Edition
- Uno: Ultimate Edition
- Watch Dogs: Complete Edition
- Watch Dogs Legion: Ultimate Edition
In order to sign up for the beta, simply visit the Ubisoft+ website, subscribe to the service, and link your Stadia account. This should automatically grant you access to the cloud offerings from Ubisoft+ in your Stadia app.
Everything you need
Stadia Premiere Edition
A great way to start
This bundle includes everything you need to get started with Stadia. It includes the controller, a Stadia Controller Power Adapter, Google Chromecast Ultra, and a Google Chromecast Ultra Power Adapter with an Ethernet port. However, all you absolutely need as the bare minimum is a PC, laptop, or Chromebook with a web browser or smartphone compatible with the Stadia app.
