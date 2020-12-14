Following the recent news about Ubisoft+ and Stadia, Google has now started rolling out a beta version of Ubisoft+ that's available to Stadia customers in the US. Access is available for both free Stadia users and Stadia Pro subscribers at a price point of $15 a month, which also includes Ubisoft+ for PC as well. The rollout will complete on December 16. Over time, this should dramatically expand and improve the quality of the Stadia game library.

According to a representative, the Stadia version of the Ubisoft+ beta should feature the same games as the current Luna beta for Ubisoft+. This mostly consists of recent AAA releases such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and others, a lineup that should help Stadia solidify itself as one of the best game streaming apps available.

Most of the games included in the Ubisoft+ beta for Stadia have already launched on the platform, so if you bought these games previously it may not be worth signing up. But if you were holding out on playing games such as Valhalla or Immortals, then you'll likely get your money's worth just by playing 2-3 games in a year.