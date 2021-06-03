Ubisoft today said it's bringing nine games from its vault to Stadia, meaning gamers will be able to play multiple titles in the Assassin's Creed and Far Cry series as well as other games on the streaming platform. It's also expanding its beta for Ubisoft+, its subscription service, to six new countries, meaning many more users will be able to play games in the Ubisoft library for a monthly fee.

The games coming to Stadia are Assassin Creed III Remastered, Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag, Assassin's Creed Rogue, Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, Far Cry 4, Far Cry Primal, Rayman Legends, Child of Light, and Rainbow Six Siege. We don't yet know when these games will launch, but the move adds even more value to Stadia, which solidified itself as one of the best game streaming services for Android.

Ubisoft+ is Ubisoft's subscription service, which gives users access to over 100 games, and a beta version of the service is available for both Stadia and Amazon Luna. It's currently only available for US users, but it'll soon expand to Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium, and Switzerland. It should be noted that none of the aforementioned games are currently available on Stadia via the Ubisoft+ subscription. Some other Ubisoft titles are available to buy on their own, while others are only available via Ubisoft+.

As for future news, Ubisoft implied that it was going to be working on something regarding Rainbow Six Siege on Stadia. It advises everyone to tune into the Ubisoft Forward event on June 12, the company's E3 event. All of the E3 events this year will be broadcast digitally on sites like Twitch and YouTube. In addition to the above, we expect to see more of the recently revealed Far Cry 6 and another Tom Clancy title, Rainbow Six Quarantine.