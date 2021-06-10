Game companies continue to seek ways to get their games in the hands of gamers, and subscription services like Xbox Game Pass and GeForce Now are all the rage. Following that trend, Ubisoft has launched Ubisoft Plus, a subscription that opens up the company's substantial library of games for a monthly price.
Ubisoft+ resembles EA Play more than it does the likes of Xbox Game Pass. It's a publisher-specific service, and gives you access only to Ubisoft games. However, given that it's attached to Google Stadia and Amazon Luna, you can not only have access to these games on cloud, but you can also play the games on PC without either of those services.
What is Ubisoft+?
Originally called UPLAY+, Ubisoft+ is Ubisoft's dedicated game subscription service. For a monthly price, you can access the company's library of games as well as its new releases. Ubisoft+ on its own is available on PC, but is available on cloud-enabled devices via other services.
Unlike other subscription services, Ubisoft+ doesn't offer its own dedicated app on which to play its games on non-PC devices. Instead, the service is offered via other cloud gaming solutions. At the moment, Ubisoft+ is only available through Google's Stadia and Amazon Luna.
Ubisoft+: How much does it cost?
Ubisoft offers only one price tier for Ubisoft+. Those who are subscribed for their first month will pay a discounted price of $6, but every month after that will cost $14.99 USD. With a Ubisoft+ subscription, you get new Ubisoft games at the same time they're launched, monthly rewards, over 100 games (depending on the platform), and some DLC and season passes (though not all of them).
With this subscription, you also get beta access to cloud gaming via Stadia and Luna at no additional cost, though the fine print notes: "Cloud gaming access will be available with Ubisoft+ subscription until the end of the beta at no additional cost. After the beta, cloud gaming access will require an additional monthly fee." The price is separate from the cost of an Amazon Luna+ or Stadia Pro subscription.
A support article also notes: "The Ubisoft+ Cloud Gaming beta will open on 3 June 2021 in selected locales. During the beta you have the opportunity to play supported Ubisoft+ games on Stadia. As a Ubisoft+ subscriber you can participate in the live phase. Once cloud access is released for Ubisoft+ you will have the option to add it to your subscription as a paid add-on, or you can keep your current subscription."
Ubisoft+: What devices is it available on on?
When you subscribe to Ubisoft+, the entirety of its 100+ game library is available to play on PC. Since Ubisoft+ does not currently have its own cloud solution, it's reliant on Luna and Stadia to be available on any non-PC devices.
With Stadia, Ubisoft+ is available on a list of Android devices and any TV with a Chromecast Ultra attached. Note that, to play on the latter, you will most likely need a Stadia controller. A handful of Bluetooth controllers are also supported. Amazon Luna is available on Android devices, Fire TV devices, and web browsers on iOS devices.
Ubisoft+: What games are available?
On the streaming services, the offerings are more limited. On Amazon Luna, the current line-up of games is:
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia
- Assassin's Creed Liberation HD
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Far Cry 2
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry Primal
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Monopoly PLUS
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Steep X Games
- The Crew
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy's The Division
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
- Trials Fusion
- Trials Rising
- UNO
- Watch Dogs
- Watch Dogs 2
- Watch Dogs: Legion
On Stadia, Ubisoft's offering was initially very lean, but it announced in June 2021 that it was expanding the list of games available through Stadia to include several Assassin's Creed and Far Cry titles. The list, including those games, includes:
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Assassin's Creed Rogue
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate
- Assassin's Creed Unity
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Assassin Creed III Remastered
- Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag
- Child of Light
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry Primal
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Immortal Fenyx Rising
- Monopoly PLUS
- Rayman Legends
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
- The Crew 2
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
- Trials Rising
- UNO
- Watch_Dogs
- Watch_Dogs 2
- Watch Dogs: Legion
Ubisoft+: Reward system
One way Ubisoft is incentivizing the Ubisoft+ service is by offering up in-game rewards to users who stick with it for any length of time. Starting at the one-month mark, Ubisoft users can redeem items in up to 15 different games in the Ubi+ library, including various Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Tom Clancy games. Players start at the lowest tier (called Bronze) and get bumped up for each month they remain subscribed. When they've been subscribed to the service for four months, they're at the highest tier (Platinum) and can get up to four in-game rewards per month.
These rewards can include boosters, cosmetic items, weapons, and other things. According to Ubisoft, players can keep these rewards even if they cancel their Ubisoft+ subscription, although the reward FAQ notes that players who do cancel their subscriptions and then come back will be back at Bronze tier when they do.
Play all the open world games
Ubisoft+
Join another game subscription service
Ubisoft joins the big leagues with its very own subscription offering. Ubisoft+ is the company's entire library of games, all playable on PC for a monthly price. You also get beta access to cloud gaming via Google Stadia and Amazon Luna.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Everything you need to know about your Google advertising ID
Your Google advertising ID is what gets used to show you ads about things you are interested in. Big changes are coming to how it can be used.
Here's the best shows on Peacock right now
NBC's Peacock streaming service offers subscribers access to a ton of free and premium content. With so much to choose from, we've rounded up a list of the best Peacock shows available right now.
Android 12 Beta 2 hands-on: Prettier and more private
Android 12 Beta 2 debuts the new Privacy Dashboard, a more personalized theming experience called Material You,and plenty of additional quality of life changes.
Get the best out of your Xbox Game Pass games with these headsets
Xbox Game Pass has made a big splash in the Android gaming world. If you want to get the best out of your time, you'll need a good headset to help take your gaming to the next level. Check out our picks for the best!