Ubisoft+ resembles EA Play more than it does the likes of Xbox Game Pass. It's a publisher-specific service, and gives you access only to Ubisoft games. However, given that it's attached to Google Stadia and Amazon Luna , you can not only have access to these games on cloud, but you can also play the games on PC without either of those services.

Game companies continue to seek ways to get their games in the hands of gamers, and subscription services like Xbox Game Pass and GeForce Now are all the rage. Following that trend, Ubisoft has launched Ubisoft Plus, a subscription that opens up the company's substantial library of games for a monthly price.

What is Ubisoft+?

Originally called UPLAY+, Ubisoft+ is Ubisoft's dedicated game subscription service. For a monthly price, you can access the company's library of games as well as its new releases. Ubisoft+ on its own is available on PC, but is available on cloud-enabled devices via other services.

Unlike other subscription services, Ubisoft+ doesn't offer its own dedicated app on which to play its games on non-PC devices. Instead, the service is offered via other cloud gaming solutions. At the moment, Ubisoft+ is only available through Google's Stadia and Amazon Luna.

Ubisoft+: How much does it cost?

Ubisoft offers only one price tier for Ubisoft+. Those who are subscribed for their first month will pay a discounted price of $6, but every month after that will cost $14.99 USD. With a Ubisoft+ subscription, you get new Ubisoft games at the same time they're launched, monthly rewards, over 100 games (depending on the platform), and some DLC and season passes (though not all of them).

With this subscription, you also get beta access to cloud gaming via Stadia and Luna at no additional cost, though the fine print notes: "Cloud gaming access will be available with Ubisoft+ subscription until the end of the beta at no additional cost. After the beta, cloud gaming access will require an additional monthly fee." The price is separate from the cost of an Amazon Luna+ or Stadia Pro subscription.

A support article also notes: "The Ubisoft+ Cloud Gaming beta will open on 3 June 2021 in selected locales. During the beta you have the opportunity to play supported Ubisoft+ games on Stadia. As a Ubisoft+ subscriber you can participate in the live phase. Once cloud access is released for Ubisoft+ you will have the option to add it to your subscription as a paid add-on, or you can keep your current subscription."

Ubisoft+: What devices is it available on on?

When you subscribe to Ubisoft+, the entirety of its 100+ game library is available to play on PC. Since Ubisoft+ does not currently have its own cloud solution, it's reliant on Luna and Stadia to be available on any non-PC devices.

With Stadia, Ubisoft+ is available on a list of Android devices and any TV with a Chromecast Ultra attached. Note that, to play on the latter, you will most likely need a Stadia controller. A handful of Bluetooth controllers are also supported. Amazon Luna is available on Android devices, Fire TV devices, and web browsers on iOS devices.

Ubisoft+: What games are available?