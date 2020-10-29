What you need to know
- Ubisoft has shared its Q2 2021 financial results.
- The company shared that both Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Siege have been delayed.
- The two titles will now release at some point past April 2021.
Ubisoft has reported its Q2 2021 financial results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020. One of the most notable inclusions in the results is the news that both Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine have been delayed past April 2021. Far Cry 6 was previously scheduled to release on February 18, 2021, while Rainbow Six Quarantine was scheduled to arrive by March 2021 and was previously delayed back in October 2019.
Yves Guillemot, Co-Founder and CEO of Ubisoft, cited the challenges of working from home amidst an ongoing global pandemic as the reason for the delays. With the release of Watch Dogs: Legion today, the company now has Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Immortals Fenyx Rising remaining for the fiscal year.
Guillemot also states that the company is taking steps to improve workplace culture, auditing HR processes and soliciting feedback from over 14,000 employees. This comes in the months following the departure of several high-level executives accessuded of sexual harassment and abuse.
For more information on Ubisoft's financials and game releases over the last few months, you can take a look at Ubisoft's Q1 2021 report.
