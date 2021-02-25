Today was filled with a wide variety of Final Fantasy 7 Remake-related announcements during PlayStation's State of Play. However, over on the official Final Fantasy 7 Remake Twitter account, two brand new mobile games were also announced. Final Fantasy 7 First Soldier and Final Fantasy Ever Crisis are the two new Final Fantasy 7 mobile games that will be coming to iOS and Android in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

That's not all, we're also presenting two new mobile games!



Here's @FinalFantasy VII The First Soldier - a battle royale game set in Midgar before the events of FFVII. As a SOLDIER candidate, make full use of your abilities in a battle for your survival. pic.twitter.com/EUe3kfonMr — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) February 25, 2021

Final Fantasy 7 First Soldier is a completely new take on the classic JRPG franchise. You will play as a SOLDIER candidate and be put to the test in a battle royale experience. That's right, Final Fantasy 7 is officially going to have a battle royale spin-off, joining the likes of Fortnite and PUBG in the battle royale mobile space. Final Fantasy First Soldier is set to release on iOS and Android in 2021.

The second mobile game we're presenting today is @FinalFantasy VII Ever Crisis.



It's a chapter-structured single player game covering the whole of the FFVII timeline - including the events of the original game and the FFVII compilation titles. pic.twitter.com/jFJVslYks0 — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) February 25, 2021

Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis is a more traditional take on the Final Fantasy experience. Players can enjoy the entire timeline of Final Fantasy 7 in a single-player, chapter-structured experience. The story will also cover the Final Fantasy 7 compilation titles as well. This will undoubtedly be a must-play title for all Final Fantasy fans, who are looking for that more traditional game style. Final Fantasy Ever Crisis is set to release on iOS and Android devices in 2022.