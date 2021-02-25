Limited time deal: Save 20% on select Samsung tablets today

Two new Final Fantasy 7 mobile games were just announced

Final Fantasy First Soldier and Final Fantasy Ever Crisis will be coming to Android and iOS.
Nicholas Downie

FinalfantasyevercrisisSource: Final Fantasy Ever Crisis Trailer snippet

What you need to know

  • Two new Final Fantasy 7-related mobile games will be coming to iOS and Android
  • Final Fantasy 7 First Soldier is a battle royale game set in the same universe as Final Fantasy 7.
  • Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis is a more traditional chapter-structured RPG experience.

Today was filled with a wide variety of Final Fantasy 7 Remake-related announcements during PlayStation's State of Play. However, over on the official Final Fantasy 7 Remake Twitter account, two brand new mobile games were also announced. Final Fantasy 7 First Soldier and Final Fantasy Ever Crisis are the two new Final Fantasy 7 mobile games that will be coming to iOS and Android in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Final Fantasy 7 First Soldier is a completely new take on the classic JRPG franchise. You will play as a SOLDIER candidate and be put to the test in a battle royale experience. That's right, Final Fantasy 7 is officially going to have a battle royale spin-off, joining the likes of Fortnite and PUBG in the battle royale mobile space. Final Fantasy First Soldier is set to release on iOS and Android in 2021.

Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis is a more traditional take on the Final Fantasy experience. Players can enjoy the entire timeline of Final Fantasy 7 in a single-player, chapter-structured experience. The story will also cover the Final Fantasy 7 compilation titles as well. This will undoubtedly be a must-play title for all Final Fantasy fans, who are looking for that more traditional game style. Final Fantasy Ever Crisis is set to release on iOS and Android devices in 2022.

