Ticketed Spaces expands Twitter's monetization options for creators and influencers by allowing them to tell tickets to followers to join their upcoming Space. Hosts will be able to set their price and limit the number of tickets that can be sold. The feature was previously teased earlier this month when Spaces opened up to more users.

Twitter is providing more details on its upcoming Ticketed Spaces, the latest push for the company's Clubhouse alternative.

Twitter told Android Central that it is partnering with Stripe to handle the transaction process, which hosts will need to sign up for. The company previously stated that hosts would receive the majority of revenue from tickets, and now there are more details on what that will entail. Twitter says that hosts will receive up to 80% of the revenue from tickets sold after in-app transaction fees are taken from Apple or Google.

Google currently enforces a 30% transaction fee for in-app purchases on the best Android phones, after which the host will receive the majority of the remaining revenue.

According to The Verge, the company will open applications for users who want to charge for Spaces, but certain criteria have to be met. Users must be 18 years or older, have at least 1,000 followers, and have hosted at least three Spaces within the last 30 days. Hosting ticketed Spaces will initially be open to a small group of users in the U.S.

Ticketed Spaces is the latest monetization effort from Twitter after launching the Tip Jar and announcing Super Follows, the latter of which allows users to pay for additional access to exclusive tweets and content. The company will also reportedly launch a new subscription service dubbed "Twitter Blue," which was uncovered not long after Twitter acquired Scroll to help bolster its monetization efforts.

The company announced additional features including the ability to schedule Spaces, which goes hand-in-hand with the upcoming ticketing feature. Users are also now able to subscribe to a Space to get reminders of when they start. We can walk you through how to use Twitter Spaces for anyone on Android that's new to Twitter's latest social feature.

good news: hosts can now schedule a Space for later. don't worry about setting an alarm, hosts will receive two notifs: a 30 min reminder and a second one at the start time. pic.twitter.com/HK90ErScpL — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) May 20, 2021

These new features come right on the heels of Clubhouse launching a beta of its long-awaited Android app.

Twitter also announced that it is relaunching the verification process so that eligible users can apply to become Twitter verified. You can learn more about the process on Twitter's blog.