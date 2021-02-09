What you need to know
- Twitter Spaces is now available to some users in India.
- The experiment allows Twitter users to create audio chat rooms, much like Clubhouse.
- The company says it's expanding its test to gain more feedback.
Twitter Spaces is now going live for some users in India. It's an expansion of a limited experiment that Twitter has been conducting since December.
Spaces aims to create a 'conversational space' that 'focuses on the intimacy of the human voice.' At least, that's what the marketing materials say. In practice, it's simply an extension to the main Twitter app that allows for group audio conferencing, with some added curation by the space's host, so people aren't talking over one another. Think live podcasts, but inside Twitter.
If that reminds you of another app that's been in the news recently, you wouldn't be wrong. The feature is likely heavily inspired by Clubhouse, the audio chat app that's become the social media platform to be on, given the combination of its invite-only exclusivity and its star-studded lineup of users, which includes the likes of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.
"We have given a small group of diverse voices, including people in India, access to Spaces to test the feature," the company told TechRadar this week. "By seeking feedback from a variety of communities early on, we can make the product better for everyone. The experiment will expand over time."
One major advantage Spaces has over Clubhouse at the moment, however, is that it's available on both Android and iOS, while the latter is currently exclusive to Apple's ecosystem. That openness, if Twitter can make the feature available to everyone fast enough, could allow Spaces to find success despite (or alongside) Clubhouse as the audio platform for the masses.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Stadia Games' death cuts to the heart of Google's commitment issues
Stadia isn't canceled just yet, but looking at Google's recent history with its hardware, Stadia users have every reason to be skeptical. While I hope to be proven wrong, Google has fallen into a bad habit of giving up on cool ideas — and burning its most loyal fans in the process.
The OnePlus Watch is coming soon — here's everything you need to know
It looks like 2021 is finally the year that we'll get a smartwatch from OnePlus! From its design, specs, price, and release date, here's everything you need to know about the OnePlus Watch.
Telegram vs. Signal vs. WhatsApp: Which is best for you?
WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal are three of the most popular messaging apps currently available — but which one is the best? Let's take a closer look and find out.
Keep your wallet put away and pay with your Wear OS watch
Ready to start paying for your coffee with just your watch? Here are all the Wear OS devices that support Google Pay!