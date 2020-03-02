What you need to know
- Twitter is canceling its SXSW appearance as it cuts down on non-essential travel.
- SXSW itself will still go on, but the event organizers will keep an eye on attendee safety.
- Google last week also moved to limit employee travel in the wake of a coronavirus diagnosis.
Twitter is joining Google in dialing down employee travel plans in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. To be more precise, the social media company is cutting down all on non-critical business travel and events until further notice.
Twitter announced the new travel ban on Sunday:
On February 29, we informed our people and started notifying partners that we are suspending all non-critical business travel and events.
This policy is effective immediately and will continue until the World Health Organization or Centers for Disease Control deem it appropriate to step back from pandemic precautionary measures or when a vaccine becomes available. Our goal is to reduce the risk that anyone at Twitter might contract or inadvertently spread the virus. It is important that we take these proactive steps to protect ourselves and others and minimize the spread of COVID-19.
As part of this new travel restriction, Twitter confirmed to The Verge that it would be shuttering its SXSW (South by Southwest) appearances. The firm had planned a variety of events for the tech and music event, but those will no longer be going on.
SXSW itself will still run, but the event organizers will keep a close eye on attendee safety in light of the coronavirus.
The organizers shared the following update on Sunday:
SXSW is working closely on a daily basis with local, state, and federal agencies to plan for a safe event. As a result of this dialogue and the recommendations of Austin Public Health, the 2020 event is proceeding with safety as a top priority.
There is a lot about COVID-19 that is still unknown, but what we do know is that personal hygiene is of critical importance. We hope that people follow the science, implement the recommendations of public health agencies, and continue to participate in the activities that make our world connected.
Coronavirus: How COVID-19 shut down the tech industry
