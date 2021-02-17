Twitter begins testing voice DMs in India, Brazil, and Japan

What you need to know
- Twitter is testing a voice messaging feature for direct messages.
- The feature is currently limited to users in Brazil, India, and Japan.
- Just like voice tweets, each voice DM can be up to 140-seconds long.
Twitter today announced that it has started testing a new voice messaging option for direct messages. The experimental feature is now available to users in three countries: India, Brazil, and Japan.
Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director, Twitter India, said in a statement:
India is a priority market for Twitter and that is why we're constantly testing new features and learning from people's experience on the service here. We're excited to bring the voice messages in DMs experiment to the country and give people a new way to express themselves and help them connect through the nuances, emotion, and empathy built by hearing someone's voice.
To send a voice DM to someone on Twitter, you will first have to tap on an existing conversation or start a new one. Next, tap on the voice recording icon to begin recording your message. Once you are done, tap it once more to stop recording. You'll also be able to listen to the message before you hit send. While you can send a voice DM only through the Twitter app on Android and iOS devices currently, you'll be able to listen to them even you're using Twitter on a web browser.
Voice DMs can be up to 140-seconds long, just like voice tweets – which is currently limited to iOS. As confirmed by the company in September last year, however, voice tweets will become available on Android and the web sometime later this year.
