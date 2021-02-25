Anker's having a one-day sale at Amazon on its popular and well-reviewed Soundcore Bluetooth speakers with prices discounted by as much as 31% while supplies last! All of the items featured in the sale are down to record lows, too, so you definitely want to place any orders before things sell out or prices rise tonight.

Anker's Bluetooth speakers are affordable even when not on sale, but these one-day discounts make them easy pickups. The Anker Soundcore Boost is down to just $44.99 which is a match for its best direct price drop to date. The 20W speaker has dual drivers and twin subwoofers for room-filling sound, is IPX5 water-resistant, and has a 10-hour battery life to keep the tunes thumping.

For High-Res audio enhanced by Qualcomm's aptX codec, check out the Soundcore Motion+ in the sale at just $69.99. With it, you get two ultra-high frequency tweeters, two neodymium woofers, and two passive radiators. The sound produced can fill every corner of the room thanks to the 30W output. You also get some powerful low frequencies with Anker's exclusive BassUp technology. It also has advanced digital signal processing to ensure the details are reproduced.

Possibly the most interesting item in the sale is the Anker Soundcore Wakey. The Wakey is a multi-functional FM radio alarm clock that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker and has a built-in Qi charger on top. It supports fast wireless charging up to 10W and you can set up to 15 individual alarms. It even helps you drift off with sleep-inducing ambient sounds. At $61.99, it's down to a record low price with $28 off.

Be sure to peep the entire sale to see all of your options. Just be sure to make any purchases at snag today's discounts before it's too late.