Whether you're simply bored at home and want to improve your movie viewing experience, or you want to upgrade your setup so you can enjoy The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in all its glory over the next several weeks, you ought to check out this one-day sale on Anker Nebula projectors.

Over at Amazon, these popular projectors have had prices cut by as much as 30%, dropping them down to record lows. The deals expire tonight or when sold out, so don't miss them.

The sale features the diminutive Nebula Capsule at just $221.99, a discount of 26% and a match for the lowest we've ever seen it go at Amazon.

Nebula's miniature offering and features a lightweight and compact design. Despite being the size of a soda can, it packs in a 500 lumen HD projector capable of producing a clear image up to 100-inches in size and a 360-degree speaker.

Running Android 7.1, it can also stream directly from services like Netflix and YouTube or you can use your smartphone or computer to mirror content to the Capsule wirelessly or using its HDMI input. It has a 4-hour battery life and features Anker's Quick Charge tech to get it back to full power as fast as possible.

Other options include the Nebula Solar projector which is seeing a $120 price cut and a new all-time low price. We reviewed it, giving it 4 stars out of 5, stating that it offers "almost everything you could want from an all-in-one portable projector".

The Nebula Cosmos is also on sale at $559.99 — 30% off. It offers the brightest image of the bunch with 900 ANSI lumens and can project up to 120 inches in size. The 4K version is not in the one-day sale but does have a coupon for $200 off on its product page.