If you didn't score one of the many great VPN deals in 2020, TunnelBear is giving you one more chance to save. For the holidays, it is offering up to 72% off its VPN subscriptions, dropping monthly costs as low as $2.75.

The deal applies to the 1-year, 2-year, and 3-year subscription options with the higher savings on the longer-term plans. The 1-year option is billed upfront at $39.99 which works out at $3.33 per month, a 67% savings. The 2-year and 3-year plans are billed at $65.99 and $99.99, respectively, which is 72% off versus paying month-to-month. The deals are only available through Jan 4 when prices will rise.

If you've heard a bunch about VPN services recently, it's because they are going mainstream — and for good reason. In our increasingly connected world, they are super useful for keeping your private information private. If you regularly bank or shop online, use public Wi-Fi hotspots, or if you want to access content that's region-locked, a VPN is for you. A VPN works by extending an invisibility cloak across your activity to better anonymize it, stopping you from being tracked or having your information intercepted.

TunnelBear is aimed at novice VPN users with super easy-to-understand documentation and minimal technical jargon. It's not the most feature-packed, but is probably one of the simplest options out there and has apps for pretty much every device you'd want to use it on. It has thousands of servers in 26 countries, 24/7 customer support, and 256-bit data encryption.

TunnelBear also clearly states that it will never monitor, log, or sell any of your browsing activity and the company instructs independent security auditors to assess its service annually. There are apps for Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and more, and a single subscription can be used simultaneously on any 5 supported devices.

