If you're serious about getting fit and monitoring your health this holiday season, you might want to consider these Black Friday deals on Polar smart fitness watches. Polar is an industry leader in fitness wearables and is trusted by elite athletes and weekend warriors worldwide. Its devices are well-made, accurate, and beautiful. Some of the top sellers are seeing some good discounts, so don't miss your chance to pick one up from Amazon or Polar itself.
Polar Ignite | Save $46 at Amazon
Amazon is offering this popular Polar smartwatch for over $40 off, but you can also save 40% at Polar's website with the promo code CYBERMONDAY20 on Sunday, November 29, and Monday, November 30. This stylish GPS smartwatch comes in seven fun colors, including our personal favorite, Black Copper.
Polar Vantage M | Save $23 at Amazon
You can get this multisport and running smartwatch for $23 off at Amazon right now, or you can save 40% at Polar's website with the promo code FRIDAY2020. This sports watch is super slim and has outstanding battery life for those long training sessions or literal marathon runs.
Polar Grit X | $430 at Polar
The heavy-duty Polar Grit X may not be on sale right now, but through the end of the month, you can get a free Polar H10 heart rate monitor when you use the promo code FREEGIFT20. That's a $90 value that you're getting, for free!
The smartwatch category is one we've been paying a lot of attention to this Black Friday, and we're happy to see great deals on watches and trackers from Fitbit, Garmin, Apple, and Polar.
Polar has been producing premium sports watches and health monitoring equipment for over 40 years. It was one of the pioneers of consumer-based heart rate and sleep tracking, and it is endorsed by championship athletes around the world. Aside from top-quality hardware and sensors, Polar has built a reputation for extensive training programs and analytics. If you're looking to dramatically improve your training game, whether for cycling, running, or any other endurance sport, Polar smartwatches should be on your shortlist.
