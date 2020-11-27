If you're serious about getting fit and monitoring your health this holiday season, you might want to consider these Black Friday deals on Polar smart fitness watches. Polar is an industry leader in fitness wearables and is trusted by elite athletes and weekend warriors worldwide. Its devices are well-made, accurate, and beautiful. Some of the top sellers are seeing some good discounts, so don't miss your chance to pick one up from Amazon or Polar itself.

The smartwatch category is one we've been paying a lot of attention to this Black Friday, and we're happy to see great deals on watches and trackers from Fitbit, Garmin, Apple, and Polar.

Polar has been producing premium sports watches and health monitoring equipment for over 40 years. It was one of the pioneers of consumer-based heart rate and sleep tracking, and it is endorsed by championship athletes around the world. Aside from top-quality hardware and sensors, Polar has built a reputation for extensive training programs and analytics. If you're looking to dramatically improve your training game, whether for cycling, running, or any other endurance sport, Polar smartwatches should be on your shortlist.