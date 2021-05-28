It's no secret that the past year has been quite the crazy one, with more people turning a small corner of their home into an office. Gone are the days where everyone had to huddle in cubicles to get their work done, but creates new privacy concerns with employees using home Wi-Fi networks. That's where a service like Tresorit comes in, providing the end-to-end encryption of those important files, regardless of whether you're in the office or at home. With more people working from home, this opens the door for potential security issues as your home network is likely not as secure as the one at the office. Companies outfit their offices with ultra-fast internet, along with some sort of VPN to try and deter any hackers or malicious parties attempting to gain access. But with the move to the home office, you likely don't have the same security measures in place. Thanks to Tresorit, you can get everything set up and working, keeping your data and information private, even if you or your employees are working away from the office. One of the biggest examples of the potential issues found with working from home on an unencrypted server are the recent security breaches from popular video-calling services. In one instance, an exploit was discovered which allowed remote control access to be gained through a desktop application. But the worst part was that the exploit did not require the interaction of the user, and still provided access to the end-user's computer. For the unaware, Tresorit is an 'end-to-end encrypted collaboration platform'. Without all of the technological mumbo-jumbo, think of Tresorit as a far-more secure version of Dropbox, with all of the collaborative tools for the team to get work done. But the best part is that you can use Tresorit's services from anywhere, ensuring that your team can work from home and that precious company information stays secure.

With all of your data and information flowing through Tresorit, there's the obvious concern as to whether your data is being hosted elsewhere. You can forget about those concerns, as Tresorit offers a "Zero-knowledge system". This means that your unencrypted data, encryption keys, and passwords are never stored or transmitted through Tresorit's servers. Whenever a company or service makes a claim that it offers a certain amount of encryption, you likely want to see something to back that up. Well, the company has published its Security Evaluation Summary right on the home page. A third-party security company, EY Cybersecurity, provided the report, revealing that Tresorit delivers on its various promises to keep your data secure, without ever having unencrypted access to files or documents. And if you don't want to take the word of a single security evaluation, you can rest easy knowing that Tresorit is compliant with ISO27001, HIPAA, FINRA, and GDPR, covering all of the bases. Tresorit as a service has a lot to offer, as you'll find quite a few different features and options packed into one place. Cloud storage is one of those things that cannot be discounted, and Tresorit provides up to 2TB of encrypted cloud storage per user. There's also a local file manager that can be installed on Windows or macOS, to securely transfer files from your computer to the cloud for sharing and collaboration.