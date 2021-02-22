Dualsense Right CloseupSource: Jennifer Locke / Android Central

Amazon has PS5 restocks less frequently than other stores, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't keep an eye out for one at the retailer. Since its release in November 2020, the PS5 has been incredibly difficult to find online and in-store. The pandemic certainly through a wrench in production, but it's also just a popular console. We've rounded up a few tips that should help you snag one from Amazon.

Our PS5 review stated that Sony raised the bar with its newest system, creating a console that beats its predecessor in every category and complementing it with an equally impressive controller.

Create an Amazon account

The best way to ensure you have a smooth checkout is by setting up an Amazon account. If you don't already have an account and go to purchase a PS5, you may be left scrambling to fill in the information and waste precious time. By the time everything's filled in, the console may have already sold out. Don't let it happen to you. Creating an Amazon account is painless.

  1. Go to amazon.com.
  2. Hover over Account at the top right of the page.

  3. Select New Customer? Start here.

  4. Enter your name, email, and password.
  5. Select Create your Amazon account.

Keep your credit card information saved

After your account is created, you'll want to make sure that your shipping address and credit card information is saved. Amazon thankfully accepts Google Pay on mobile if you have an Android device, but it's always nice to have a backup in case that doesn't pan out. Amazon lets you save your information to your account, so you're ready to go and make your purchase.

  1. Go to amazon.com.

  2. Select your Account at the top right of the page.

  3. Select Your Payments.

  4. Select Add a credit or debit card.

  5. Fill in your credit card information.
  6. Select Set as default payment method.

  7. Select Add your card.

  8. Select your Account at the top right of the page again.

  9. Scroll down and select Your addresses under Ordering and shopping preferences.

  10. Select Add address.

  11. Enter your address.

  12. Add optional delivery instructions if you'd like.
  13. Select Add address.

Download the Amazon app

Amazon is one of the world's largest and most popular retailers, so of course, it has an app on the Google Play Store. You can download it for free and browse through hundreds of thousands of items. When the PS5 goes in-stock, and you click on an Amazon link on your mobile device hoping to grab one, the app will automatically open. Since it's specifically designed for mobile, the checkout process is quick and easy.

Sign up for stock alerts

You can't sign up for PS5 stock alerts directly through Amazon right now, but other services can get the job done. Nowinstock.net tracks stock at various retailers like the big three: Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy, among other stores. It allows you to browse location-specific trackers and set up an alarm for when the PS5 goes in-stock again. You can also track stock for PS5 games and accessories.

